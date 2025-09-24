Two Much OTT release date: Kajol and Twinkle Khanna unite to host new show; check when and where to watch it online

Two Much OTT release date: Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, a brand new talk show, has got the Internet buzzing, thanks to its very first celebrity guests – Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

The show featuring Kajol and Twinkle Khanna has it all – laughter, throwbacks, and heartfelt revelations as the two Khans reunite after nearly two decades of their iconic pairing as Amar-Prem in Andaz Apna Apna.

Two Much OTT release date: When and where to watch Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will premiere on Thursday, September 25.

The show will stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.

The OTT platform announced the release of the new talk show with a tweet saying, “The Amar-Prem reunion we all wished for. TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.”

Excited for the premiere, Bollywood actor and author Twinkle Khanna shared throwback pictures with both Khans and said, “Here's proof that once upon a time, all of us survived without filters, stylists, or social media managers.”

“Tune in tomorrow to see if Salman Khan and Aamir Khan survived the first episode of Two Much on Prime Video,” she added.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle: A Glimpse into Episode 1 Salman Khan will kick things off at the talk show with a throwback, joking about how he and Aamir Khan apparently went to school together but barely remember it.

Aamir Khan will confess to being judgmental towards Salman and reveal how they bonded when Salman first visited his place for dinner. “I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein,” Aamir said.

Amid all the nok-jhok and friendly fire between the two Khans, Salman will also slip in a candid peek into his past relationships. He said, “If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.”

