Tyra Spaulding dies at 26: Chilling last post raises alarm over mental health, 'I am fighting for my life'

The death of Tyra Spaulding, a former contestant in the 2023 Miss Universe Jamaica competition, has sent shockwaves through the Caribbean and beyond.

The 26-year-old accounting professional was found dead in her apartment on the morning of Tuesday, 23 September, according to Caribbean National Weekly. Police are treating the case as a potential suicide, although an official cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Tyra Spaulding's last post on social media In her final online messages, Spaulding spoke candidly about battling suicidal thoughts. “I’m fighting for my life… my mind is trying to kill me,” she wrote. “Every day I get up, my mind tells me to go and jump off a building. It tells me to go and overdose on pills. It tells me to go and hang myself.” She added that while she did not want to die, she had “no idea” where such ideas were coming from.

Spaulding’s family reportedly discovered her hanging from the drapes in her apartment. The incident has prompted widespread mourning among friends, colleagues and followers, many of whom had seen her recent social media posts about her mental health struggles.

Miss Universe Jamaica also remembered Tyra and wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the beautiful Tyra Spaulding. She was a radiant soul and an amazing human being. Her light, grace, beauty and kind spirit touched every life she encountered, leaving memories that will never fade (sic).”

They concluded the post with, She had a smile that lit up every room, bringing warmth and joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her. We at the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization keep Tyra’s family, friends, and loved ones in our heartfelt prayers as we celebrate the beautiful life she shared with us (sic)."

Users flocked to the comment section to remember the model and send their condolences.

One person wrote, “Oh wow. So beautiful and elegant. It’s crazy to how things like this would happen (sic),” while another person wrote, “My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Sorry for your loss. Praying for her family. May her soul R.I.P (sic).”