'Ucha Lamba Kad Forever' Song OUT: Internet says 'No Katrina, No Ucha Lamba Kad'

The makers of Welcome to the Jungle released Ucha Lamba Kad Forever on 1 June, unveiling a revamped version of one of the most recognisable songs associated with the Welcome franchise. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, the new track retains much of the structure and melody of the original song while introducing a handful of contemporary changes.
The song is a reimagining of Ucha Lamba Kad, the popular track from the 2007 comedy film Welcome. The original number became a major hit upon release and was closely associated with Katrina Kaif, whose appearance in the song remains one of its most memorable aspects for audiences.
While remakes and recreated versions of classic Bollywood songs have become increasingly common, Ucha Lamba Kad Forever has generated a largely critical response on social media shortly after its release.
Several users expressed disappointment with the updated version, arguing that it lacked the appeal of the original. One viewer wrote, “nah disha’s ucha lamba kad is giving from temu (sic)”.
Another user commented, “After Akshay Kumar ruined a OG song, it was fun to listen to the old version, it is a better version than the remake song. #UchaLambaKadForever (sic)”.
The comparisons with Katrina Kaif proved difficult to avoid. One post read, “we only recognise uncha lamba kad that features katrina kaif. what fresh trash is this (sic)”, while another stated, “No Katrina, No Ucha Lamba Kad (sic).”
A number of reactions criticised the wider trend of revisiting older songs rather than creating original music. One user wrote, “Yaar why do you touch OG songs and ruin it for us 😭😭😭😫😫😫🙏🙏🙏 The OG Ucha lamba kad ♥️ surpasses whatever this crap is (sic)”.
Another remarked, “Ucha Lamba Kad is 19 years old, yet it is being used as the primary marketing engine to drive opening weekend numbers (sic)”.
Some viewers were even more direct in their criticism. “i can't believe they remade uncha lamba kad like what the actual f--k (sic),” wrote one user, while another observed, “Ek hafte ke andar chunari chunari aur ucha lamba kad ka remake release karte huye bollywood ke haath kaise nahi kaanpe (sic)”.
One of the strongest reactions focused on the original song’s association with Katrina Kaif. A social media user wrote, “Full offence to everyone involved in the remake, because uncha lamba kad is start to finish KATRINA'S song (sic)”.
Despite the criticism, the song has succeeded in generating substantial online discussion, placing renewed attention on both the upcoming Welcome To The Jungle and the enduring popularity of the original Ucha Lamba Kad.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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