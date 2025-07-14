Udaipur Files producers move SC challenging Delhi HC stay order on release

The makers of Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder have moved to the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order that put a hold on its release. The film was set to release on Friday.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition filed by the makers.

Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, representing the producers, told the court that the movie had already been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and stopping its release is a violation of their fundamental rights.

ANI quoted Advocate Pulkit Agarwal saying, "We have requested the Supreme Court to cancel the Delhi High Court’s order and allow the movie to be released. The court said it will take up the matter in the next 2-3 days."

When will Udaipur Files release? Meanwhile, the stay on the film release will remain in place until the central government decides on a revision application filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, which challenges the CBFC’s approval of the film.

Delhi HC on Udaipur Files release controversy A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal passed the interim order while hearing two petitions, one by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind and another by journalist Prashant Tandon.

The petitioners argued that the release of the Udaipur Files could disturb communal harmony, posing a serious threat to public order, given the sensitive nature of the subject.

Udaipur Files is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was killed by two men allegedly angered by a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The incident had triggered national outrage.

The Court observed that since the petitioners had been relegated to invoke the revisional remedy under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the release of the film must remain stayed until a decision is made on their application for interim relief.

"We provide that till the grant of interim relief is decided, there shall be a stay on the release of the film," the bench said.

The petitioners also claimed that the film sensationalises the incident and may further inflame tensions. They also raised questions over the timing of the film release, just ahead of upcoming elections in several states across India.

The film stars Vijay Raaz, Rajneesh Duggal, and Preeti Jhangiani. It is directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and Jayant Sinha.