‘Udaipur Files’ to release as planned, Delhi High Court rejects plea by murder accused

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the release of the film ‘Udaipur Files’, amid a plea filed by one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, Mohd Javed.

Delhi High Court on Udaipur Files release The petitioner had sought an interim stay on the film’s release, raising concerns about its potential impact on the ongoing legal proceedings.

However, a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that the petitioner failed to establish a prima facie case in his favour and dismissing a plea, reported PTI.

"Producer has already spent life earnings in the film and if the movie is not released the balance of convenience will be disturbed. Once a film has been certified by the Board and trial is not likely to be effected by exhibition, we find ourselves unable to agree to prayer for staying release of movie," the bench said.

The film is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, who was brutally killed by two men in broad daylight.

What happened during the court hearing? The counsel for the petitioner Mohd Javed said if the film was allowed to be released, it would "prejudice the trial".

"Right to fair trial is supreme. Witnesses are to be examined. Film is only going to prejudice the trial. Dialogues are lifted from chargesheet. Title itself says Kanhaiya Lal murder. It will affect the trial," senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for the accused, argued.

The petition was opposed by the counsel representing the government, who said authorities had applied their mind while clearing the movie for release.



‘Tickets already booked’

The counsel representing the movie produced, meanwhile, said the tickets had already been booked by viewers.

"Movie is to be released tomorrow. Producer has invested his lifetime saving in making this movie, which is his right as freedom of speech. Accused's name, his specific role not mentioned anywhere in film," senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the film producer, said.

