Uday bhai, Majnu bhai to return? Producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirms Welcome 4 in the works

Fans of the Welcome franchise may soon have another reason to celebrate. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed that the fourth instalment of the hit comedy series is already in development, even as audiences wait for the release of the third film, Welcome To The Jungle.

The upcoming project, tentatively titled Welcome 4, is expected to bring back several beloved characters that helped turn the franchise into a cult favourite. Characters played by Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal — including Uday Bhai, Majnu Bhai and Dr Ghungroo — could return for another chaotic adventure, the Hindustan Times reported.

Script already in advanced stages According to Nadiadwala, work on the film has already begun and the script is currently being finalised. The producer also hinted that the upcoming instalment may be bigger than its predecessors, particularly in terms of music and action.

“We are in the advanced stages of scripting. The music and action we are planning will be massive. We are working on multicultural music with talent coming together from regions such as the Middle East, Africa, the United States and China," Nadiadwala told ETimes.

The producer also suggested that the film’s storyline may raise the stakes for the franchise’s iconic characters. Apart from the return of familiar faces like Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai, the plot could introduce multiple villains, creating even more comic chaos for the characters.

Update on Welcome To The Jungle Nadiadwala also addressed speculation surrounding the third instalment of the series, Welcome To The Jungle, which has been making headlines over rumours of delays.

According to him, the film has already been completed and is moving ahead as planned. The upcoming instalment is directed by Ahmed Khan and features a large ensemble cast.

A franchise with cult following The Welcome franchise began with the 2007 comedy hit Welcome, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film quickly became one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy movies, thanks to its memorable dialogues, quirky characters and chaotic storyline.

Its sequel, Welcome Back, also directed by Bazmee, continued the story while bringing back several familiar characters from the original film.

Now, with Akshay Kumar returning for Welcome To The Jungle and a fourth film already being developed, the franchise appears ready to expand its comedic universe further.

Welcome To The Jungle — also referred to as Welcome 3 — is currently scheduled to release in theatres on 26 June 2026.

