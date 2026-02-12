Udit Narayan in legal trouble: First wife Ranjana accuses singer of getting her uterus removed without consent

Udit Narayan, veteran playback singer, is headlining another controversy, and this time, it has legal implications.
According to an NDTV report, the singer's first wife, Ranjana, has submitted a formal complaint against Udit Narayan, alleging that she was subjected to a criminal conspiracy in which her uterus was removed without her knowledge.
Ranjana has named the singer, his two brothers, and his second wife – Deepa Narayan, in the complaint submitted at Women's Police Station in Bihar's Supaul.