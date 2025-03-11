Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan lightheartedly addressed the controversy surrounding a viral video in which he was seen kissing a female fan. The video, which resurfaced in February, sparked backlash online. Many questioned the singer’s actions and issues of consent.

Udit Narayan was at a recent event for the film Pintu Ki Pappi. He took a humorous approach while referring to the kissing incident during the trailer launch.

Speaking on stage, he joked with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, saying, “You should change the title. Pappi (kiss) is fine.Khubsurat title hai aapki, Pintu Ki Pappi. Aur Udit Ki Pappi toh nahi?” (Your film’s title is beautiful, Pintu Ki Pappi. It’s not Udit Ki Pappi, right?).

He went on to clarify that the video in question was not recent but was taken two years ago during a concert in Australia. He remarked that it was just a coincidence that the music release now brought the old clip back into public attention.

Social media users reacted to his comments.

“10 saal porana ho kiss to kiss he rahyga (It's still a kiss even if it's 10-year-old.),” wrote one user.

“No girl will approach you now, no matter what you say,” commented another.

‘Fans are crazy’ Addressing the backlash, Udit earlier explained that fan interactions can sometimes become overwhelming and spontaneous.

“Fans itne deewane hote hain na (fans are really crazy). Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this,” the legendary Bollywood singer told HT City in February.

“There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... This is all just fan craze. One shouldn’t pay too much attention to it,” he added.