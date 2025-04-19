Udit Narayan paid back in his own coins: Comedian kisses him on camera; netizens say ‘maza aa gaya’

Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan had to pay back in his own coins a little over a month after he dismissed the controversy over his viral “kiss” to female fans.

Udit Narayan, who thought he was just posing for a selfie, was in for a surprise when comedian Dr Sanket Bhosale took a peck on his cheek.

Visibly taken aback by the kiss, Udit Narayan can be seen comically laughing after the kiss in the viral video.

Sanket Bhosale, known for the mimicry of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, wrote “Udit ji (kiss emoji) finally” over the viral clip. He posted the viral video with the caption, “Jab, we met. The show must go on!”

The comedian then mimicked Udit Narayan, calling for his manager: “Ayee manager!!” referring to his previous comedy video in which he mimicked the singer and asked for a lip gloss from “the manager.”

Sanket has made several mimicry videos of Udit Narayan, especially around the kiss controversy.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were left in stitches at the irony of the kiss and flooded the post with hilarious comments.

“Finally pout to pout saamna ho hi gya,” joked a user.

“Maza aa gaya,” another user said, laughing.

“Uffffff aaj toh le liya puchi. I heard his laugh. when you said arey Manager,” said a netizen.

“Aaj original ke sath sachme kissi dehidi,” quipped another user.

“Oye bhi maja a gaya. eyy manager,” said a suer.

A user said: “Acha huaa Mara nahi Udit sir ne sir.”

“Bohot badi himmat ki bhai aap me,” added another user.

Udit Narayan kiss controversy A video, which resurfaced in February, showed Udit Narayan kissing a female fan, causing a backlash online. Many questioned the singer’s actions and the issues of consent.

He, however, clarified that the video in question was not recent but was taken two years ago during a concert in Australia. He remarked that it was just a coincidence that the music release now brought the old clip back into public attention.

Addressing the backlash, Udit earlier explained that fan interactions can sometimes become overwhelming and spontaneous.

“Fans itne deewane hote hain na (fans are really crazy). Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this,” the singer told HT City in February.