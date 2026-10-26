Udta Teer box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan film crosses ₹19 crore, beats 9 films

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer has made a strong start at the box office, drawing audience attention and generating discussion on social media. The film's opening-weekend performance has also put it ahead of several major Bollywood releases of 2026 in terms of their reported initial collections.

According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer collected ₹4.10 crore on its opening day. Its earnings rose to ₹7.25 crore on the second day, marking an increase over its first-day collection.

The film collected another ₹8.10 crore by 10.30 pm on Day 3, taking its India net collection to ₹19.45 crore, according to the report.

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Udta Teer surpasses opening-weekend collections of nine films With its reported opening-weekend collection, Udta Teer has surpassed the initial box office collections of nine major films released in 2026, according to the figures cited in the report.

The films include Prahaar, Nayi Naveli, Jailer 2, Daayra, Haiwaan, Haunted 3D, Chand Mera Dil, The Kerala Story 2 and Mardaani 3.

Here is a comparison of their reported collections:

Film Reported collection Prahaar ₹ 9.15 crore Nayi Naveli ₹ 11.9 crore Jailer 2 ₹ 16.65 crore (4 days) Daayra ₹ 5.63 crore Haiwaan ₹ 7.35 crore Haunted 3D ₹ 9.35 crore Chand Mera Dil ₹ 12.47 crore The Kerala Story 2 ₹ 10.15 crore Mardaani 3 ₹ 17.25 crore

The comparison includes different collection periods, with Jailer 2's figure specifically reported for four days. These figures should therefore be read in the context of the respective reporting periods.

What is Udta Teer about? Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is a spy-thriller comedy that follows a Pakistani officer, played by Ayushmann, who loses his memory and becomes an Indian patriot.

Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Kaushik, who earlier worked as a writer on movies such as "Housefull 4", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3".



The project marks the fourth collaboration between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga-led Sikhya Entertainment after "The Lunchbox", "Kill" and "Gyaarah Gyaarah".

The film is also produced by Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain. Sachin-Jigar have composed the music in the film.

The film also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles.