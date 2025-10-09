UK PM Keir Starmer enjoys Shah Rukh Khans iconic track Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam at Yash Raj Films Studios

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios, where he was treated to the iconic romantic track 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam' from Aditya Chopra's directorial, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

The popular track was played to mark the film's 30th anniversary.

Released in 1995, DDLJ remains a landmark film of Indian cinema. People loved the romantic chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and the song 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam', composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu, has become a timeless romantic track.

Taking to the Instagram handle, YRF shared the video in which UK PM Keir Starmer can be seen enjoying the hit track. "Incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity to host the UK Prime Minister @keirstarmer at Yash Raj Films in Mumbai yesterday! The UK & YRF's relationship go back a long way and we were thrilled to make the PM listen to the iconic Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) as the Bollywood blockbuster celebrates its 30th anniversary. Our ties with the UK deepen with a three movie production pact starting 2026. YRF is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical Come Fall In Love, to entertain audiences with this beautiful cross-cultural, East meets West love story!," reads the caption.

The UK and Yash Raj Films have a special connection with DDLJ, as it was extensively shot in London and other parts of the United Kingdom.

Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, who hosted Starmer at the studio, emphasised this special bond. "The U.K. holds a very special place in our hearts and some of our most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) were shot in this beautiful and incredibly hospitable country," he said, reported Variety.

"It is truly special to reignite YRF and UK's filming ties in the 30th anniversary of 'DDLJ' - a film that is synonymous to U.K.-India's relationship," Widhani added.

"Bollywood is back in Britain, and it's bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the U.K. as a world-class destination for global filmmaking," Starmer said. "This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock."

YRF announced that its relationship with the UK will deepen through a three-film production pact set to commence in 2026.

YRF is also currently producing the English-language stage musical adaptation of DDLJ, titled Come Fall In Love: The DDLJ Musical, which celebrates the spirit of inclusivity and love beyond borders, an 'East meets West' story that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, as per the press release.