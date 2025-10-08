UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Yash Raj Films Studio, meets Rani Mukerji - check photos

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai on Wednesday, a key hub for Bollywood production. He met Indian producers at the Andheri suburb studio.

The United Kingdom PM's visit is reportedly aimed at strengthening cultural ties and promoting collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.

“The official meeting between the UK PM and Indian producers was a fruitful discussion about making movies together,” news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

UK PM Keir Starmer inside Yash Raj Films Studio

The UK PM met Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, and Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, wife of the YRF chairperson Aditya Chopra.

UK PM Keir Starmer, with actress Rani Mukerji

His visit to the facility is seen as a step toward fostering creative partnerships, including potential joint film projects and cultural exchange programmes.

UK PM Keir Starmer at Yash Raj Films Studio

Security arrangements were enhanced in key locations near the facility ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit.

UK PM Keir Starmer, with Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani and actor Rani Mukerji

Starmer's visit marks a significant milestone in India-UK diplomatic and cultural relations, combining film, sport, and commerce under a single strategic agenda.