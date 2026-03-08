UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal struggles to smile in ICU after second suicide attempt during Insta live: ‘Dusra janam’

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal is currently admitted to a hospital, his manager shared an update. He is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a fatal car crash as he attempted to end his life for the second time in recent times. New videos from the hospital have emerged online.

Anurag Dobhal's first video from ICU Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was seen smiling in the first glimpse from the ICU.

What happened to Anurag Dobhal Anurag Dobhal was livestreaming on Instagram during his ‘final drive’ on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in the Masuri area of Ghaziabad. Reportedly, he was driving a Toyota Fortuner at a high speed as seen during his Instagram live. It is believed that the vehicle was travelling at more than 150 kmph before crashing. He was rushed to a hospital nearby.

A video on Instagram featured his crushed vehicle, which was later recovered by the cops.

In another video, shared by user Deepak Kathuria, Anurag Dobhal is featured on a hospital bed. Struggling to speak, he somehow managed to smile after the person recording the video asked him. The person is heard telling Dobhal, "Dusra janam ho gaya na, Anurag bhai (this is your second chance at life)."

Watch:

Another video circulating online showed influencer Sunny Arya, popularly known as Tehelka, visiting Dobhal at the hospital. Arya and Dobhal had starred on Bigg Boss 17.

Influencer Thara Bhai Joginder also posted videos from the incident, requesting fans to pray for his speedy recovery. In the video, Arya is seen at the hospital. "Anurag Shi Hai Abhi Aap Log Tension Na Lo (praying hands emoji) bas Aap Log Bhagwan Se Duwa Karo Sab Shi Ho Jaaye (Anurag is fine right now, so please don’t worry. Just pray to God that everything goes well).”

Anurag Dobhal's ‘final ride’ NDTV reported that Anurag Dobhal was speeding on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during a livestream on Instagram. He reportedly said, “And I hope…when I return in my next birth, please give me love, mummy. I desperately need love.” He added, “Let’s go for a final drive” as more than 80,000 people were watching him live.

It is said that he screamed, “And it’s a goodbye,” before crashing his car into a barrier.

Anurag Dobhal’s manager issued statements on social media. One of them read, “On behalf of Team UK Rider, I as Anurag Dobhal's manager confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request everyone to please treat this as the official statement and avoid continuous calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time.”

“He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him,” it also mentioned.

Anurag Dobhal on harassment and torture by family Earlier, Anurag Dobhal shared a disturbing post on Instagram, alleging mental harassment and torture. Titled as his ‘last video’, the YouTuber claimed that his parents and siblings were ‘torturing’ him. He added that they were against his inter-caste marriage and stated that he had attempted suicide.

However, Dobhal's brother, Kalam Ink, reacted to the allegations, dismissing them as a ‘one-sided’ story.

