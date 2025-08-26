Ukraine slams Woody Allen for Moscow Film Festival appearance; filmmaker denies ‘whitewashing’ Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has strongly condemned American filmmaker Woody Allen for participating in the Moscow International Film Week, calling his appearance “a disgrace and an insult” to Ukrainian actors and filmmakers affected by the ongoing war.

In a statement posted on social media, the MFA said: "By taking part in a festival that brings together Putin’s supporters and voices, Allen chooses to turn a blind eye to the atrocities Russia commits in Ukraine every single day for 11 years now. Culture must never be used to whitewash crimes or serve as a propaganda tool. We strongly condemn Woody Allen’s decision to bless Moscow’s bloody festival with his address."

The ministry emphasised that Allen’s participation disrespects the sacrifices of Ukrainian artists who have been killed or injured by Russian forces. The statement frames his involvement as an ethical misstep, highlighting the tension between artistic engagement and political responsibility amid ongoing conflict.

Allen has denied claims that his participation in the Moscow International Film Week amounted to “whitewashing” Russian atrocities, after Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs condemned his appearance. Speaking to the Guardian, Allen said: "When it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, I believe strongly that Vladimir Putin is totally in the wrong. The war he has caused is appalling. But, whatever politicians have done, I don’t feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help."

Festival ties to Putin allies Allen appeared remotely on Sunday in a session hosted by filmmaker Fyodor Bondarchuk, a long-time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bondarchuk is known for directing patriotic films including Stalingrad (2013) and the sci-fi movie Attraction. Allen also reportedly expressed admiration for Russian cinema, highlighting Sergei Bondarchuk’s four-part adaptation of War and Peace, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 1969.

