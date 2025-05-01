ULLU House Arrest: New OTT web series ‘beyond vulgar’; host Ajaz Khan asks contestants to… | Watch

ULLU's reality show, House Arrest, hosted by Ajaz Khan, has faced backlash for its inappropriate content, including a scene where contestants demonstrate sex positions. Viewers have condemned the show, calling for censorship and action from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated1 May 2025, 05:48 PM IST
ULLU House Arrest: New OTT web series ‘beyond vulgar’; Ajaz Khan asks contestants to…
ULLU House Arrest: New OTT web series ‘beyond vulgar’; Ajaz Khan asks contestants to…(Screengrab from YouTube/ULLU)

ULLU’s new OTT web series, House Arrest, hosted by former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, has shocked viewers with its bold and allegedly inappropriate content. Khan calls himself the “daddy of the house”.

In one episode, a female contestant said she wasn’t familiar with sexual matters. Instead of respecting her, Khan asked other contestants to show her sex positions live on camera.

Khan treated the scene like a film shoot, asking some to “act” and others to “direct”. The contestant looked uncomfortable. Viewers called the episode “disturbing” and “degrading” Many now ask how such content is still allowed online.

Also Read | Ex-Bigg Boss player Ajaz Khan gets 153 votes in Maharashtra, netizens react

“As the girls take off their underwear, the host of the show and the rest of the people boo and clap,” wrote one user on Twitter (now X) about the new OTT show.

“They talk about on-camera sex positions. All this is shown on TV and The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sleeps with its eyes closed. Such shows should be stopped immediately,” the user added.

Another user tagged Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of Information and Broadcasting, and requested “strong censorship for OTTs and TV channels”.

Also Read | Comedian Swati Sachdeva makes ‘vibrator’ joke on mother, faces backlash

“This show is not only disgusting but beyond the definition of vulgar. The host Ajaz Khan is crossing boundaries. It's the cheapest copy of Bigg Boss. The reels of this show are viral. Please ban this show,” wrote another while tagging the minister and the IB ministry.

Legal complaint filed

Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Delhi Police against the ULLU web series, House Arrest.

“The content of the program has been found to be highly objectionable, offensive, and in blatant violation of Indian cultural and legal standards. The complaint demands strict action against the makers, actors, and all involved parties,” Jindal wrote on social media.

Also Read | Delhi High Court rejects PIL alleging vulgarity in Honey Singh’s song ’Maniac’

“Such irresponsible and vulgar content cannot be allowed to circulate unchecked, and a strong precedent must be set to deter similar violations in the future,” he added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentULLU House Arrest: New OTT web series ‘beyond vulgar’; host Ajaz Khan asks contestants to… | Watch
MoreLess
First Published:1 May 2025, 05:48 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.