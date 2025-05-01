ULLU House Arrest: New OTT web series ‘beyond vulgar’; host Ajaz Khan asks contestants to… | Watch

ULLU’s new OTT web series, House Arrest, hosted by former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, has shocked viewers with its bold and allegedly inappropriate content. Khan calls himself the “daddy of the house”.

In one episode, a female contestant said she wasn’t familiar with sexual matters. Instead of respecting her, Khan asked other contestants to show her sex positions live on camera.

Khan treated the scene like a film shoot, asking some to “act” and others to “direct”. The contestant looked uncomfortable. Viewers called the episode “disturbing” and “degrading” Many now ask how such content is still allowed online.

“As the girls take off their underwear, the host of the show and the rest of the people boo and clap,” wrote one user on Twitter (now X) about the new OTT show.

“They talk about on-camera sex positions. All this is shown on TV and The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sleeps with its eyes closed. Such shows should be stopped immediately,” the user added.

Another user tagged Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of Information and Broadcasting, and requested “strong censorship for OTTs and TV channels”.

“This show is not only disgusting but beyond the definition of vulgar. The host Ajaz Khan is crossing boundaries. It's the cheapest copy of Bigg Boss. The reels of this show are viral. Please ban this show,” wrote another while tagging the minister and the IB ministry.

Legal complaint filed Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Delhi Police against the ULLU web series, House Arrest.

“The content of the program has been found to be highly objectionable, offensive, and in blatant violation of Indian cultural and legal standards. The complaint demands strict action against the makers, actors, and all involved parties,” Jindal wrote on social media.