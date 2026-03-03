Ultimate Bollywood Holi playlist: Iconic songs to amp up your 2026 celebrations

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): As clouds of gulal rise and the air pulses with laughter, no Holi celebration is complete without a soundtrack that matches the riot of colour.

From the electrifying beats of "Balam Pichkari" from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' to the timeless, bhang-soaked swagger of 'Rang Barse' in Silsila, Bollywood has turned the festival of colours into a full-blown musical spectacle year after year.

Whether you are dancing on a sun-drenched terrace or hosting the wildest rain dance on the block, here is the ultimate Bollywood-inspired playlist, which is your golden ticket to turning Holi into a cinematic, high-energy celebration.

Here is the ultimate Bollywood-inspired Holi playlist for 2026:

1. Rang Barse (Silsila): This isn't just a song; it's the national anthem of Holi. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, its folk-influenced melody and playful lyrics make it the most popular Holi track in history.

(Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@yrf)

2. Holi Ke Din (Sholay): A classic duet by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this song captures the spirit of community and old-school celebration.

(Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@filmigaane)

3. Aaj Na Chhodenge (Kati Patang): Starring Rajesh Khanna, this track is a staple for adding vintage Bollywood flair to any gathering.

(Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@ultra)

4. Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani): The go-to anthem for the younger generation, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in an iconic dance sequence.

(Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@tseries)

5. Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania): A high-energy track with a desi twist that guarantees a full dance floor.

(Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@tseries)

6. Jai Jai Shivshankar (War): For those who want high-octane energy, this face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is unbeatable.

(Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@yrf)

7. Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi (Waqt): A fan-favourite for its fun, flirtatious chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

(Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@tseries)

8. Holi Khele Raghuveera (Baghban): An ageless family favourite featuring Amitabh Bachchan, incorporating traditional Braj Bhasha dialects.

(Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@tseriesoldisgold)

9. Holi Ke Rang Ma (Maharaj): A vibrant 2024 Netflix hit that remains a top choice for its festive, rhythmic lyrics.

(Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@yrf)

10. Panwadi (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari): A 2026 addition to the Holi playlist, blending cheeky romance with party-ready beats, ideal for contemporary celebrations.

(Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@SonyMusicIndia)