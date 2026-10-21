Ultimate box office battle: Ranabaali vs Jailer 2 vs Street Fighter - who is leading the race in India collection?

AllThe Indian box office has a variety of releases this festive season. Among the big names are Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali and Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter. Small contenders like Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli are also sustaining themselves.
Currently, Jailer 2 is leading at the ticket window by a considerable margin. Rajinikanth's sequel is now at an India net collection of ₹313.40 crore in seven days. The film crossed the ₹300 crore net mark on Day 7.
Ranabaali, on the other hand, has collected ₹41.40 crore net in six days, while Street Fighter has earned ₹6.15 crore net in the same day.
On Day 6, Tuesday, Ranabaali earned ₹4.85 crore, much higher than Street Fighter’s ₹0.41 crore. However, it falls short when compared to Jailer 2, which minted ₹24.35 crore on Tuesday, its Day 7. Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali was screened across 2,187 shows on Day 6. Currently, its total India net collection is ₹41.40 crore while India gross is at ₹48.27 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 39.92% among the Telugu audience on Wednesday, with morning shows at 22.92%, afternoon shows at 48.38% and evening shows at 48.08%. The period drama is helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. It opened to ₹9.25 crore net in the domestic market on 16 October.
Jailer 2 collected ₹24.35 crore net on Day 7, Wednesday, across 13,864 shows. Considering the latest numbers, the film's India net collection now stands at ₹313.40 crore and India gross at ₹367.18 crore. The Tamil version contributed the highest revenue with ₹16.56 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹5.39 crore and Hindi at ₹2.40 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 43.95% for its Tamil version and 42.47% for Telugu, while the Hindi version registered 22.75% on day 6. After opening at ₹59.70 crore on 15 October, Jailer 2 has maintained a strong run at the box office worldwide.
Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter has shattered records overseas. However, in India, the film collected ₹0.41 crore net on Day 6, Wednesday, from 1,499 shows. The film's total India net collection is at ₹6.15 crore and India gross at ₹7.31 crore. The English version contributed ₹23 lakh from 572 shows, while the Hindi version added ₹18 lakh from 927 shows. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 9.7% on Day 6, marking a dip of about 16.2% from Day 5.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims. All figures from day 6 and day 7 are live data and subject to change. Final figures will be out after night shows.