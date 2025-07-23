Subscribe

Unbelievable transformation: How Boney Kapoor lost 26 kg with simple diet

Boney Kapoor has surprised fans with his impressive weight loss, shedding 26 kilos without intense workouts. At 68, his transformation is attributed to a disciplined lifestyle and a simple diet, proving sustainable weight loss can be achieved through healthy eating habits.

Published23 Jul 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor.
Veteran film producer Boney Kapoor has left netizens surprised with his  weight loss journey. Known for backing several hit Bollywood films, Kapoor is now making headlines for his striking transformation. Recent photos of a noticeably leaner Kapoor have gone viral on social media, with many users commenting on how "handsome" he looks.

What’s caught everyone’s attention is the fact that the 68-year-old didn’t rely on intense workouts or hit the gym to shed the kilos. Instead, he followed a simple and consistent routine focused mainly on healthy eating.

Images of Kapoor in both casual and semi-formal attire are doing the rounds online, and fans are not only admiring his new fashion choices but also applauding his weight loss. According to News18, Boney Kapoor has lost a total of 26 kilos — all without setting foot in the gym.

Reports suggest the secret to his transformation lies in a disciplined lifestyle and straightforward diet. His day reportedly starts with "fruit juice and jawar roti", while he skips dinner and opts for "a soup at night". These small but steady changes have played a major role in his impressive transformation.

Kapoor’s journey has inspired many, proving that one doesn’t need to follow a strict fitness regime or expensive diet plan. With a clean diet and strong willpower, sustainable weight loss is possible through simple, everyday habits.

 
