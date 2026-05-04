‘Underdog winning’: Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Hema Malini and more congratulate TVK chief Vijay

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is expected to become the new CM of Tamil Nadu as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is leading the election results. TVK is leading with 109 seats in the state as per early trends. Amid this, congratulatory messages are pouring in for Vijay from fans and friends.

Celebs congratulate Vijay after TVK win Tiger Shroff took to his X handle on Monday and wrote to Vijay, “Congratulations to @actorvijay. The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter.”

Nani recalled Vijay's journey and talked about how people doubted the actor whose team has now defeated the ruling party. "Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it's happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear," added Nani.

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Kajal Aggarwal penned a long note on the micro-blogging site: “Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari” and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction. Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you. The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken-loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn’t just a win, it’s a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions.”

Hema Malini Hema Malini, in a rare post, praised Vijay. She wrote for today's election result, “Puducherry has seen another BJP repeat victory which goes to prove that good governance carries the party to success!”

“As for Tamil Nadu, the state has veered away from Dravidian supremacy which had ruled the state for many years. The youth have voted in hordes for the new first time political star, the recent film star turned politician Joseph Vijay. This was a tsunami, completely unexpected which has swept through the state which has seen the rule of film personalities MGR and Jayalalitha earlier. I wish Vijay good luck in his new role - most probably that of the new CM of Tamil Nadu,” she added.

"En Thalapathy Vetri Kondar. Congratulations Dear @actorvijay sir. And thank you for doing it the right way. Love you," said Sundeep Kishan.

Malayalam actor Aju Varghese posted a picture of Vijay on his X account and wrote in the caption, “The historical example of luck favours the brave @actorvijay sir #respect #change.”

Vijay Deverakonda posted, “And NEW :) @actorvijay garu.”

“My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves. Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face of Tamil Politics.”

Trisha Krishnan visits Vijay Earlier in the day, Trisha Krishnan who is celebrating her birthday today, was snapped visiting Vijay at his residence.

She offered prayers at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple before meeting Vijay.

Meanwhile, Vijay and his party TVK, is predicted to end decades-long DMK-AIADMK sway over the state politics.