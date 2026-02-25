‘Unforgettable, masterstroke indeed’: Shatrughan Sinha slams those calling Dhurandhar propaganda film

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues to rule the hearts of the audience. The film received mixed reviews from critics but later went on to collect over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. After a section of people labelled Dhurandhar as a propaganda film, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha stepped up with a detailed review of the film. Hailing Dhar and Ranveer Singh for the film, Sinha called it a 'masterpiece.’

Shatrughan Sinha on Dhurandhar: What propaganda Taking to social media, Shatrughan Sinha wrote, “Wow! Just happened to see the most talked about film an absolute masterpiece 'Dhurandhar'. What 'propaganda' film??? A film is a film is a film. It's a great film, gripping interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity. The sets too have been created beautifully in Bangkok, Thailand (depicting Pakistan) in a very realistic manner.”

He continued, “Technically brilliant, with great editing. The cinematographer deserves applause for his exquisite work. Kudos to the entire supremely talented cast & crew who have made this film a visual delight! Everyone stands out superbly. One & only our Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial fits the bill & is outstanding, worthy son @duttsanjay of the most worthy father late & great #SunilDutt is brilliant, our dear great #VinodKhanna's son #AkshayeKhanna now creates his own identity by portraying an extraordinary role & leaves an extremely lasting impression with his flawless performance,ably & aptly directed by #AdityaDhar & rightly marketed through Youtube, which highlights it.”

Dhurandhar gets called as commercial masterpiece In his post, Sinha also praised Rakesh Bedi. Calling Aditya Dhar the most sought-after filmmaker, Sinha added, "The icing on the cake, certainly is our dear friend, #RakeshBedi who has won our hearts with a wonderful & amazing role with a fine balancing act which only he could have done. Music & choreography has brought revolutionary in cinema especially 'Shararat' & 'Ishq Jalakar -Karvaan" are euphoric,foot tapping with great repeat value. Also in a powerful cameo portrayal is our charming @saumyatandon who stands out. Team #Dhurandhar's brilliance in performances can be credited to the 'role model' now, in cinema, @AdityaDharFilms. This commercial masterpiece by most sought after, successful filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms is an unforgettable cinematic treat/ masterstroke indeed! Long Live Indian cinema! Jai Hind!"

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, revolving around an Indian spy who is sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate the crime world targeting India. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, while Akshaye Khanna stars as Rehman Dakait in the film.

When will Dhurandhar 2 release A sequel to the film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release on 19 March. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan. Reportedly, the sequel will also star Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

Why Dhurandhar was criticised While Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing film, surpassing Pushpa 2, it was also banned in six Gulf countries over anti-Pakistani content.

Recently, Hotmailco-founder Sabeer Bhatia slammed the makers of Dhurandhar. He said, "I just watched the movie Dhurandhar. Emotionally charged, sensationalism, drama. But where is the intellectual component in this? All it is spreading is the message of revenge and hate. It’s disgusting.”

