Unseen Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui films: 8 titles await release

April returns, and so do the memories of Irrfan Khan. This is the month that marks his irreplaceable absence and timeless impact. While the late actor’s remarkable legacy lives on, did you know that several of Irrfan Khan’s films are yet to be released?

Notably, there are around eight or more unreleased films featuring Irrfan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Both actors are known for their unforgettable performances.

While their on-screen collaborations may not be widely acknowledged, their individual chemistry and talent are undeniable.

Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unreleased films A source revealed insights about the duo’s body of work and told LiveMint, “The late Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have worked together in about eight or more films. Some of the projects they collaborated on include The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, The Bypass, Aaja Nachle, and New York. However, quite a few of them haven’t been released.”

There have been many instances where people have drawn comparisons between the late Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In fact, filmmaker Kabir Khan once revealed that Irrfan Khan was moved to tears after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in New York.

Kabir Khan shared this moment with Humans of Cinema: “It was a non-stop three-to-four-minute take, and I never took another. When I said ‘cut,’ some members of the crew were crying, others were clapping. I remember Irrfan walking in half an hour later. He told me, ‘Everyone’s talking about Nawaz’s performance.’ I took Irrfan to the monitor and played the scene. As he watched it, tears were streaming down his face. He asked, ‘Kaha hai yaar Nawaz? (Where’s Nawaz?)’ Then he went and hugged him. What a moment it was.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Siddiqui’s most recent releases were Adbhut and Rautu Ka Raaz.

He will next be seen in Noorani Chehra, Sangeen, Raat Akeli Hai 2, and Thama. He is also reportedly a part of a biopic based on Customs officer Costao Fernandez.

Irrfan Khan's upcoming death anniversary Irrfan passed away in 2020 after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for two years.

His last theatrical release was Angrezi Medium, a comedy-drama that marked his final big-screen appearance.

Irrfan Khan's first posthumous release, Murder at Teesri Manzil, officially came out in 2021. Another film, The Song of Scorpions, premiered in cinemas on April 28, 2023.