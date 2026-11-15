Unstoppable: Ramayana beats KGF 2 in worldwide box office collection; Ranbir Kapoor's movie sees 51.6% jump on Day 10

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 continues its remarkable box-office journey, recording another massive collection on Saturday. The mythological drama earned ₹72.90 crore net in India on Day 10. This marked a significant 51.6% jump from Friday's ₹48.10 crore collection.
According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹685.60 crore. Its domestic gross collection now stands at ₹819.50 crore. Meanwhile, the worldwide collection has climbed to an impressive ₹1,228 crore.
The Nitesh Tiwari directorial witnessed strong growth during its second Saturday. The Hindi version contributed ₹53.75 crore to Saturday's total collection. Kannada followed with ₹5.40 crore.
Tamil and Malayalam versions collected ₹4.75 crore each. The Telugu version added another ₹4.25 crore.
The film recorded 23,451 shows across India on Saturday. Its overall occupancy stood at 45.5%.
The weekend growth followed a comparatively-slower second Friday. However, Saturday's performance demonstrated the film's continuing theatrical strength.
Interestingly, Monday remains the film's biggest single day so far. It collected ₹107.50 crore on November 9.
Ramayana has already joined the prestigious ₹1,000 crore worldwide club in Indian cinema. Its overseas performance has also contributed significantly to this achievement.
The film collected around ₹30 crore overseas on Saturday. Its total international gross has now reached ₹408.50 crore.
According to Sacnilk's all-time rankings, Ramayana currently occupies 7th position worldwide. It has now surpassed KGF Chapter 2, Jawan and Pathaan.
KGF Chapter 2 collected ₹1,215 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. Jawan earned ₹1,160 crore while Pathaan finished with ₹1,055 crore.
However, RRR remains slightly ahead with ₹1,230 crore worldwide. Ramayana needs just ₹2 crore more to overtake that figure. The film is all set to move into 6th position on Day 11.
Aamir Khan's Dangal continues leading the worldwide rankings with ₹2,070.30 crore. Dhurandhar 2 follows with ₹1,813.39 crore. Baahubali 2 occupies third position with ₹1,788.06 crore. Pushpa 2 stands fourth with ₹1,742.10 crore.
Dhurandhar holds 5th position with ₹1,307.35 crore. Ramayana needs another ₹79.35 crore to surpass it.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. Released on November 5, it continues to attract audiences across multiple languages.
Sunday's collection will determine its next major box office milestone. However, the film's ₹1,228 crore worldwide total already places it among Indian cinema's biggest earners. The second part of the movie will be released in Diwali 2028.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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