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Unstoppable: Ramayana beats KGF 2 in worldwide box office collection; Ranbir Kapoor's movie sees 51.6% jump on Day 10

Ramayana: Part 1 earned 72.90 crore net in India on its second Saturday, a 51.6% rise from Friday. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published15 Nov 2026, 07:21 AM IST
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Unstoppable: Ramayana sees 51.6% jump on Day 10; Ranbir Kapoor's movie beats KGF 2 in worldwide box office collection
Unstoppable: Ramayana sees 51.6% jump on Day 10; Ranbir Kapoor's movie beats KGF 2 in worldwide box office collection(Screengrabs from YouTube)
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Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 continues its remarkable box-office journey, recording another massive collection on Saturday. The mythological drama earned 72.90 crore net in India on Day 10. This marked a significant 51.6% jump from Friday's 48.10 crore collection.

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According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached 685.60 crore. Its domestic gross collection now stands at 819.50 crore. Meanwhile, the worldwide collection has climbed to an impressive 1,228 crore.

Also Read | Suriya's film Scene enters top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026 in Kollywood

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial witnessed strong growth during its second Saturday. The Hindi version contributed 53.75 crore to Saturday's total collection. Kannada followed with 5.40 crore.

Tamil and Malayalam versions collected 4.75 crore each. The Telugu version added another 4.25 crore.

The film recorded 23,451 shows across India on Saturday. Its overall occupancy stood at 45.5%.

The weekend growth followed a comparatively-slower second Friday. However, Saturday's performance demonstrated the film's continuing theatrical strength.

Interestingly, Monday remains the film's biggest single day so far. It collected 107.50 crore on November 9.

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Ramayana in 1,000 crore club

Ramayana has already joined the prestigious 1,000 crore worldwide club in Indian cinema. Its overseas performance has also contributed significantly to this achievement.

The film collected around 30 crore overseas on Saturday. Its total international gross has now reached 408.50 crore.

Also Read | Why Ramayana movie cannot beat Dhurandhar 2 yet?

According to Sacnilk's all-time rankings, Ramayana currently occupies 7th position worldwide. It has now surpassed KGF Chapter 2, Jawan and Pathaan.

KGF Chapter 2 collected 1,215 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. Jawan earned 1,160 crore while Pathaan finished with 1,055 crore.

However, RRR remains slightly ahead with 1,230 crore worldwide. Ramayana needs just 2 crore more to overtake that figure. The film is all set to move into 6th position on Day 11.

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Aamir Khan's Dangal continues leading the worldwide rankings with 2,070.30 crore. Dhurandhar 2 follows with 1,813.39 crore. Baahubali 2 occupies third position with 1,788.06 crore. Pushpa 2 stands fourth with 1,742.10 crore.

Also Read | Ramayana shatters overseas BO record, beats Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, Jawan

Dhurandhar holds 5th position with 1,307.35 crore. Ramayana needs another 79.35 crore to surpass it.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. Released on November 5, it continues to attract audiences across multiple languages.

Sunday's collection will determine its next major box office milestone. However, the film's 1,228 crore worldwide total already places it among Indian cinema's biggest earners. The second part of the movie will be released in Diwali 2028.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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