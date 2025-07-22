Uorfi Javed breaks silence after being trolled for swollen face from lip filler removal

TV actor, social media influencer Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram handle and shared her first post since videos of her dissolving lip fillers have gone viral. She recently underwent medical treatment to get rid of her lip fillers. However, it was her post-procedure swollen lips and face that went viral, leaving netizens worried and surprised.

Uorfi Javed breaks silence after viral swollen face video On Tuesday, she posted a new video where she is seen doing her usual routine despite the swollen face. The video is recorded by her sister, who is heard poking fun at her. However, Uorfi remained unfazed and even laughed at herself.

In the video, Uorfi's sister is heard asking her, "Tum kuch bol paa rahi ho (Are you able to speak)?", to which Uorfi replied, "Haan (yes)!"

Sharing the video, Uorfi also responded to trolls attacking her ever since her video went viral.

She wrote in the caption, "I love my new face, anyone who says otherwise doesn’t understand beauty! (sic)."

However, minutes later, she changed her caption to: “My boyfriend told me k mai baat baat pe muh phula leti hu. True tho?”

Watch video here:

Soon after she shared the post, Zareen Khan reached out to Uorfi and wrote in the comments, “That looks kinda cute but a whole lot painful … Take care.”

“Yaar! Mujhe na dard ho raha hai dekh ke (Yaar! It actually hurts me to see this),” added a user.

Another user added, “Beauty is pain.”

Someone else commented, “Uorfi has guts to upload such video.”

Many also extended wishes for her speedy recovery.

Uorfi Javed's swollen face Recently, Uorfi removed her lip fillers, claiming that they were “misplaced."

She said she decided to dissolve her lip fillers. Opening up about her decision, she told her fans to look for a specialised doctor for any beauty treatment and said, “No this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were very misplaced. I will get them again but naturally."

Calling the procedure “painful", she added, "I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also it’s very very important you go to a good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing.”