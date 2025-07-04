Uorfi Javed strongly reacts to death, rape threats online after winning The Traitors: ‘People have always doubted me’

Actor, influencer Uorfi Javed took to Instagram and shared her first post after winning Karan Johar's show The Traitors. Talking about her journey, she also opened up about receiving criticism, death threats, rape threats and online hate.

Uorfi Javed on receiving death, rape threats Uorfi also revealed she took a loan to wear clothes when she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. However, within a week, she was evicted from the house.

She posted a video which begins with Karan Johar announcing her eviction from the Bigg Boss house. Years later, she starred in Karan's The Traitors. In a scene from the video, Uorfi was seen screaming after winning The Traitors.

Sharing how the last four years weren't easy for her, Uorfi recalled breaking down several times. She wrote, “From losing Bigg Boss (being the first one to be eliminated) to winning the traitors. The journey wasn’t easy, how many times I’ve cried, I’ve had so many breakdowns, wanted to give up, wanted to leave everything and run away. Being called names, getting death, rape threats, the online hate, the offline hate but I never stopped. Maybe the universe knew I needed this.”

Uorfi Javed on taking loan for Bigg Boss Uorfi revealed how her early exit from Bigg Boss made her wonder if she would be able to have a "good life". She added, "When I lost Big Boss, I thought he lost my last chance at success or at having a good life, had taken udhaar (loan) from friends to get clothes to wear on Bigg Boss. At that time, I didn’t even know if I would ever be able to repay that udhaar (loan)."

“People have always doubted me, even right now, but this still won’t stop me. The hate never has, never will stop me. I took out three traitors, that can’t be luck. Till the last moment, I didn’t give up. Strategised,” Urofi signed out.

See post here:

Her post has earned praises from Yuvika Chaudhary, Sophie Choudry, Saba Pataudi and Sandeep Khosla. Raj Kundra and Harsh Gujral, who also starred in the show with Uorfi, have commented on the post.

The Traitors The final episode of The Traitors aired on Thursday on Prime Video.

Alongside Uorfi, contestant Nikita Luther was crowned as the winner of the debut season. The winners took home a golden trophy along with ₹70 lakh prize money.