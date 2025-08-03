Uorfi Javed shares new look after dissolving lip fillers, netizens say ‘you’ve become prettier' | WATCH

TV actor, social media influencer, Uorfi Javed began trending on the internet ever since she posted an unfiltered video of herself after dissolving lip fillers. She left many worried with her swollen lips and overall face. While she was also trolled for the same, Uorfi has now shared an update.

Uorfi Javed shares health update She said she dissolved her lip fillers after nine years.

Uorfi took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her look. In the video, she was seen in her before and after looks. The first part showed her with a swollen face and mouth post the filler removal procedure. Towards the end of the video, she showed her natural look as her face was no longer swollen.

She looked pretty in a white co-ords set which came with a crop top, skirt and matching scarf.

Sharing the reel, she wrote in the caption: "What people think I look like vs what I actually look like, Shrek or jasmine?"

Watch video:

Internet reacts to Uorfi's new look Reacting to the post, many have praised Uorfi for her natural look. One user wrote in the comments, “What the helly you've become prettier (sic).” “Girl you were so pretty before I didn't get why you had to do fillers. But thank God you're back again (sic),” added another user.

One more commented, “You are absolutely gorgeous.”

Someone also said, “You always rockkkkk. I saw those memes making fun of your face I mean yaar! Thoda to education rakho ki wo treatment k baad kuch deen k Liy tha permanent ni tha! This is prove that mazakkk bnane wale usually gawaar hi hoty h (You always rockkkkk. I saw those memes making fun of your face — I mean, come on yaar! At least have some basic awareness — that was just for a few days after the treatment, it wasn’t permanent! This just proves that the ones who make fun are usually ignorant fools.”

Why did Uorfi remove her lip fillers Earlier, Uorfi said she removed her lip fillers as they were “misplaced."

She revealed she decided to dissolve her lip fillers finally. She advised her fans to look for a specialised doctor for any beauty treatment and shared, “No, this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were very misplaced. I will get them again but naturally."