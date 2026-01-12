Upcoming K-drama releases: Can This Love Be Translated to Undercover Miss Hong, what to expect this January

The second half of January 2026 is shaping up to be a strong period for Korean drama fans, with several high-profile series and reality shows scheduled to premiere. From romantic fantasies to workplace comedies and global rom-coms, the slate of upcoming titles offers a varied mix of genres.

Several of these dramas will be available internationally on major streaming platforms, including Netflix and Viki. Below is a rundown of the most anticipated releases.

No Tail to Tell – Premieres 16 January 2026

‘No Tail to Tell’ is a fantasy romance drama scheduled to debut on 16 January 2026 via Netflix and SBS. The series stars Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon (Park Solomon) and centres on the legend of the gumiho, a nine-tailed fox from Korean mythology.

In this adaptation, Kim Hye-yoon’s character is a gumiho who has long resisted becoming human. Her life changes dramatically after a chance encounter with Kang Si-yeol, a celebrated soccer player, forcing her into human existence and emotional discovery. The show blends mythological elements with humour and modern romance. Early trailers have generated considerable online buzz, and the drama is seen as one of the standout fantasy titles early in 2026.

Can This Love Be Translated? – Premieres 16 January 2026

Also set to premiere on 16 January 2026 on Netflix is ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’, a romantic comedy that explores the intersection of language, culture and emotion. The series stars Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, and follows Joo Ho-jin, a multilingual interpreter, who is assigned to work closely with top actress Cha Mu-hee while filming a reality TV project.

As they travel internationally and navigate professional responsibilities, an unexpected romantic connection begins to form. Written by the acclaimed Hong Sisters — known for hit dramas such as Hotel del Luna and Alchemy of Souls — the show promises a witty, heartfelt take on modern relationships.

Undercover Miss Hong – Premieres 17 January 2026

‘Undercover Miss Hong’ is a workplace comedy-crime drama set to launch on 17 January 2026, with episodes expected weekly on Netflix following its domestic television run.

The series stars Park Shin-hye in a fresh and dynamic role as Hong Geum-bo, a senior financial inspector who goes undercover as a younger employee at a securities firm to investigate suspicious financial transactions.

The drama combines elements of corporate intrigue, humour and character-driven storytelling. Fans have welcomed Park Shin-hye’s return to the small screen, marking her first major role in over a year.

Positively Yours – Likely Week of 17 January 2026

‘Positively Yours’ is expected to premiere around 17 January 2026, with details indicating a launch on Rakuten Viki following its initial broadcast. Based on a popular webtoon, this romantic comedy explores the unexpected outcomes of a one-night stand between two individuals who have both sworn off commitment.

The narrative focuses on evolving feelings and personal growth as the characters confront unplanned consequences. The series features leads Choi Jin-hyuk and Oh Yeon-seo, bringing seasoned rom-com appeal to the storyline.

Single’s Inferno Season 5 – Premieres 20 January 2026

Departing from scripted drama, ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 5 returns as Netflix’s popular Korean reality dating competition. The fifth season is scheduled to premiere on 20 January 2026, with new episodes likely released weekly.

The format places contestants on a remote island where they explore potential romantic connections, earning the title Inferno due to its heat of competition and interpersonal dynamics. The show’s energetic host panel and diverse cast format promise fresh excitement, and it marks the first Korean reality series to reach five seasons on the platform.

Additional Early January Releases to Note Although not part of the late January slate, several dramas that premiered in early January remain relevant for viewers looking to catch up:

Spring Fever debuted on 5 January 2026 on tvN and Amazon Prime Video. This 12-episode romantic series follows a woman seeking a fresh start in a small town, where she meets a kind-hearted man who helps her heal emotionally.

The Judge Returns began on 2 January 2026 and airs on MBC TV, blending legal drama with fantasy and revenge elements. It stars Ji Sung and centres on a judge who seeks justice against powerful adversaries after a mysterious second chance at life.