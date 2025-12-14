New K-dramas on Netflix out in 2026: From Can This Love Be Translated to Undercover Miss Hong

The new year calls for new K-dramas on Netflix. With an escape from idle life and breathtaking plot twists involving love and friendships, K-dramas continue to remain popular among young adults around the world. Here are three new K-dramas that will premiere on Netflix in January 2026.

Can This Love Be Translated? Can This Love Be Translated? will be released on Netflix on January 16, 2026. Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Fukushi Sota, Lee Yi Dam, and Choi Woo Sung play the lead roles in this K-drama. Can This Love Be Translated? is about a talented multilingual interpreter, Joo Ho-jin, who falls in love with a renowned actress, Cha Moo-hee, while working as her personal interpreter.

According to Tudum, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran — famously called the Hong Sisters — wrote the series, while Yoo Young-eun directed it.

No Tail to Tell No Tail to Tell will also premiere on Netflix on January 16, 2026. It stars Kim Hye Yoon, Lomon, Jang Dong Joo, Lee Si Woo, and Kim Tae Jung in the lead roles. No Tail to Tell follows the story of a nine-tailed mystical creature, Eun Ho, who is destined to become a human one day. Eun Ho’s life and fate change after her encounter with Kang Si Yeol, a world-class soccer player.

Undercover Miss Hong Season 1 Undercover Miss Hong Season 1 will be out on January 17, 2026. This comedy- crime K-drama stars Park Shin Hye, Go Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung, Cho Han Gyeol, and Kim Hyung Mook.

Undercover Miss Hong (Season 1) is about Hong Geum Bo, a supervisor at a trusted financial supervisory service. After Hong goes undercover as a 20-year-old high-school graduate, she comes across Sin Jeong U, the new CEO of Hanmin Securities. Sin is startled to find that Hong resembles the woman he once had feelings for.

