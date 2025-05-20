Upcoming new OTT releases in US: Fountain of Youth, Nine Perfect Strangers and more—here's what to watch this week

There’s plenty going on in entertainment this week — from the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers and John Krasinski's Fountain of Youth to Julianne Moore's Sirens. Here’s a quick roundup of the biggest updates and releases to watch out for.

Fountain of Youth

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Fountain of Youth is an upcoming heist adventure film. The plot follows a pair of estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who team up and embark on a journey to find the famed Fountain of Youth.

Cast: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza Gonzalez, Stanley Tucci

Genre: Action-adventure

Release Date: May 23, 2025

OTT Release: Apple TV+

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2

Nine Perfect Strangers is an American drama television series based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Manny Jacinto, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon

Genre: Thriller

Release Date: May 21, 2025

OTT Release: Hulu

Motorheads

Motorheads is an American coming-of-age drama television series created by John A. Norris.

Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Nathan Kelley, Michael Cimino

Genre: Coming-of-age

Release Date: May 20, 2025

OTT Release: Amazon Prime Video

Landman

Set in the boomtowns of Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, economy and geopolitics.

Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace

Genre: Drama

Release Date: May 21

OTT Release: JioHotstar

She's The People

Tyler Perry’s latest comedy series focuses on newly elected Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Dunkerson (Terri J. Vaughn) as she finds herself tackling the treacherous waters of state politics under a patronising governor.

Cast: Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd

Genre: Comedy

Release Date: May 22

OTT Release: Netflix

Fear Queen: Prom Queen

Set in 1988 at Shadyside High, the film follows underdog Lori Granger (India Fowler) as she unexpectedly enters the prom queen race, disrupting the reigning gang of It girls.

Cast: Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza and Katherine Waterston

Inheritance

It stars Phoebe Dynevor as Maya, a grieving daughter whose quiet life is upended when her estranged father (Rhys Ifans) resurfaces with a cryptic job offer and a past soaked in secrets. The film is shot on iPhone across three different locations - Cairo, Delhi, and Seoul.

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans

Genre: Thriller

Release Date: May 23, 2025

OTT Release: Lionsgate Play

Sirens

This show is created by Molly Smith Metzler and is based on her 2011 play, Elemeno Pea. It follows Devon, who is concerned about her sister Simone's creepy relationship with her new boss, Michaela.

Cast: Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, Meghann Fahy, Kevin Bacon

Genre: Black comedy

Release Date: May 22, 2025