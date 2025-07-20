Upcoming OTT releases in US: Happy Gilmore 2, The Nice Guy, and much more - Movies, web series to watch | Check list

The coming week of July 2025 brings a rich mix of sequels, hard-hitting documentaries, fantasy epics, and international dramas. Whether you're a fan of nostalgia, thrillers, or meaningful storytelling, this month's OTT lineup offers plenty to look forward to.

Happy Gilmore 2 (Netflix – July 25)

Nearly three decades after his first Tour Championship victory, retired golfer Happy Gilmore returns to the sport to fund his daughter Vienna’s ballet education.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler, this sequel to the 1996 comedy sees Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan reprising their roles. Benny Safdie and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio join the cast as new characters.

The Sandman Season 2: Volume 2 (Netflix – July 25)

In the second volume of the fantasy epic’s second season, Dream—the cosmic entity who governs all dreams—must travel across realms and timelines to repair the havoc wrought by his century-long imprisonment.

Sarzameen (JioHotstar - July 25)

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, this intense political and military thriller dives into the emotional and psychological costs of conflict. Sarzameen explores themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and identity, making it a powerful addition to this month's streaming line-up.

Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film will feature a star studded cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The Nice Guy (Disney+ – From July 18)

Premiering on JTBC and available on Disney+ in select regions, this South Korean series stars Lee Dong-wook, Lee Sung-kyung, and Park Hoon. The drama follows Seok-cheol, the eldest grandson in a three-generation gangster family, as he struggles to balance protecting his loved ones with preserving his livelihood and romantic relationships.

Justice on Trial (Prime Video – July 25)

This docudrama explores the inner workings of the American criminal justice system through compelling re-enactments drawn from real courtroom transcripts, delving into some of the country’s most notable cases.

Shiny Happy People Season 2: A Teenage Holy War (Prime Video – July 23)