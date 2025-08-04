Upcoming OTT releases in US: Wednesday S2 Part One, Mickey 17, & more | Check list of movies, web series to watch

As the streaming landscape heats up this August, viewers can look forward to a fresh slate of exciting releases across genres—from returning series and action-packed films to sci-fi thrillers and dark comedies.

Whether you’re in the mood for quirky friendships, high-stakes heists, or futuristic adventures, here’s a round-up of what’s landing on Apple TV+, Prime Video and JioHotstar this week.

Platonic: Season 2 - August 6 - Apple TV+

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return as Will and Sylvia, a pair of longtime friends navigating an increasingly blurred and complex relationship. Following the downfall of Will’s brewery, he throws himself into the unpredictable world of a new startup, while Sylvia attempts to revive her career in law—all while juggling family life with a husband who’s now out of work.

The returning ensemble features Luke Macfarlane, Carla Gallo, Tre Hale, and Andrew Lopez, with guest stars including Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney.

The Pickup – August 6 - Prime Video

A routine cash collection takes a dramatic turn in The Pickup, leading to a high-stakes hostage crisis. Eddie Murphy stars as Russell, a seasoned armoured truck driver, teamed with his wild new colleague Travis, played by Pete Davidson.

The pair must think on their feet as they’re swept into a dangerous heist orchestrated by the ruthless Zoe (Keke Palmer). With bullets flying and loyalties shifting, survival becomes a question of wit and instinct. The action-comedy also features Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch, Roman Reigns, Jack Kesy, and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

Wednesday: Season 2, Part 1 - August 6 - Netflix

Jenna Ortega reprises her role as Wednesday Addams, who returns to Nevermore Academy to confront a sinister new threat.

As her psychic abilities intensify, a chilling serial killer with a twisted obsession with porcelain dolls begins to stalk the school grounds. Joining the cast are Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Lady Gaga, and Joanna Lumley.

Love Hurts – August 7 - JioHotstar

Ke Huy Quan stars in this action-comedy as Marvin Gable, a former assassin now living a quiet life as a suburban estate agent. However, his peaceful existence is disrupted when a mysterious red envelope arrives—sent by Rose (Ariana DeBose), a dangerous figure from his past, dragging him back into a world he thought he’d left behind.

Mickey 17 – August 7 - JioHotstar

Set in 2054, Mickey 17 follows Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), a man who volunteers as an Expendable on a mission to colonise the icy planet Niflheim. His role involves being endlessly reprinted and revived after each death.

