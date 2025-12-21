Upcoming OTT releases next week: New movies, shows to watch; Idol I, Goodbye June, Stranger Things 5 Volume 2, & more

The upcoming week brings a packed slate of new OTT releases across platforms, ranging from legal thrillers and historical dramas to festive family films and long-awaited series finales.

Major streaming services such as Netflix, JioHotstar and ZEE5 are rolling out fresh titles from multiple industries, offering viewers a mix of international stories, star-driven projects and returning favourites just in time for the year-end viewing rush.

Check out the upcoming OTT releases IDOL I December 22, 2025 | Netflix

I Dol I is a South Korean legal thriller series written by Kim Da-rin and directed by Lee Kwang-young. The show stars Kim Jae-young and Choi Soo-young in the lead roles. The story follows Maeng Se-na, a successful defence lawyer who takes on the case of her favourite idol, Do Ra-ik, after he is accused of murder.

As she investigates further, she uncovers unsettling truths that challenge her admiration for him. The series premieres on ENA on December 22, airing every Monday and Tuesday at 22:00 KST, before streaming on Genie TV and Netflix.

Amadeus December 22, 2025 | JioHotstar

Amadeus presents a fictionalised retelling of the lives of legendary composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, portrayed by Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany. The series also features Gabrielle Creevy as Constanze Mozart, alongside Enyi Okoronkwo, Lucy Cohu, Jonathan Aris and Rory Kinnear. This marks the second screen adaptation of the celebrated stage play after the 1984 film.

Set in 18th-century Vienna, the drama explores Mozart’s arrival in the city, his rise as a musical prodigy and his complex relationship with court composer Salieri. The show premieres on Sky Atlantic on December 21 and streams on JioHotstar thereafter.

Goodbye June December 24, 2025 | Netflix

Goodbye June is a Christmas family drama directed by Kate Winslet in her feature directorial debut, from a screenplay by her son Joe Anders. The film stars Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Helen Mirren and Winslet. Set during the festive season, the story centres on a family coming together around their dying mother, confronting unresolved grief, strained relationships and the possibility of reconciliation.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat December 26, 2025 | ZEE5

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, translated as The Obsession of a Crazy Lover, is a Hindi romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri and co-written with Mushtaq Shiekh. Produced under the Desi Movies Factory banner, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. Released theatrically during Diwali on October 21, 2025, the film received largely negative reviews but went on to become a notable commercial success before its OTT debut.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 December 26, 2025 | Netflix

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things continues with Volume 2, following the first batch of episodes released in November. Created by the Duffer Brothers and produced with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, the season spans eight episodes released in three parts. Volume 2 arrives on December 25, with the final episodes scheduled for December 31, bringing the long-running science fiction horror series to a close.

Copenhagen Test December 28, 2025 | JioHotstar

The Copenhagen Test is an American science fiction spy thriller series created by Thomas Brandon. Executive produced by James Wan for Peacock, the show stars Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera. The eight-episode series is set to premiere on December 27, blending espionage with futuristic themes, and will be available for streaming on JioHotstar.