Upcoming US OTT releases: From Spy × Family 3 to Monster The Ed Gein Story, and more | Check out the full list

October 2025 is set to bring a mix of thrillers, true crime, romance and anime to streaming platforms. Here’s a guide to what’s arriving and when.

Check out the list of the upcoming major OTT releases Monster: The Ed Gein Story - October 3 - Netflix

The third season of Netflix’s Monster anthology dramatises the disturbing life of Ed Gein, the grave robber and murderer whose crimes inspired some of cinema’s most enduring horror films.

2. Genie, Make a Wish - October 3 - Netflix

This 12-episode fantasy drama stars Bae Suzy as Ka-young and Kim Woo-bin as the Genie. When a lonely woman awakens a Genie who has been trapped for 1,000 years, he seeks to prove that humans cannot resist corruption.

3. Steve - October 3 - Netflix

Cillian Murphy stars in this tense one-day drama about a reform school head teacher struggling to manage his troubled students while facing challenges of his own.

4. Spy × Family Season 3 - October 4 - Netflix / Crunchyroll

The Forger family return with more espionage, secrets and heartwarming moments. Season 3 continues to balance the absurdity of spy life with the bonds of family.

5. True Haunting - October 7 - Netflix

A chilling docuseries that blends immersive reenactments with first-person interviews to tell the story of real paranormal encounters.

6. Romantics Anonymous - October 16 - Netflix

A tender love story about a chocolatier afraid of eye contact and a germaphobe heir. Through chocolate, they slowly find healing and connection.

7. I Know What You Did Last Summer - October 18 - Netflix

A fresh reboot of the psychological horror classic. Five friends share a deadly secret and find themselves haunted by its consequences.

8. The Monster of Florence — October 22

