Upcoming US OTT releases this week: Only Murders in the Building 5, The Girlfriend, and more | See full list HERE

If you're looking for fresh picks to stream, this week’s US OTT releases bring a mix of comedy, crime, horror, thrillers, and true crime—from returning favourites to intense new dramas. Here’s a quick look at what’s dropping across platforms.

September 9 – Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (JioCinema/Hotstar)

Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) return for another round of murder and mystery in ‘Only Murders in the Building’. In Season 5, the trio investigates the unexpected death of their doorman, Lester, as the mob begins to infiltrate the Arconia.

September 10 – The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

‘The Girlfriend’ is a psychological thriller starring Robin Wright as Laura, a mother who grows suspicious of her son Daniel’s new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke). Laura believes Cherry is a cunning social climber, but no one else shares her concerns. As paranoia and tension rise, the series explores whether Laura is protecting her son—or losing her grip on reality.

September 10 – The Dead Girls (Netflix)

Adapted from Jorge Ibargüengoitia’s novel, ‘The Dead Girls’ tells the chilling story of the Baladro sisters in 1960s Mexico. What starts as a brothel operation quickly spirals into something far darker, as the sisters become known for their brutal crimes and rise as infamous murderers.

September 10 – Helluva Boss Seasons 1 & 2 (Prime Video)

Both seasons of Helluva Boss land on Prime Video, following Blitzo and the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals)—a demonic hit squad operating from Hell. The show dives into the twisted missions they undertake on Earth, the complex dynamics between staff, and Blitzo’s tangled relationship with Hell’s prince, Stolas. A quirky, dark comedy for animation fans.

September 11 – Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 (Netflix)

In Season 2 of ‘Beauty in Black’, Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) rises to power as the new head of the Bellarie family empire. But stepping into the matriarch’s shoes brings its own dangers—she must handle betrayal, power plays, and dark secrets that threaten everything.

September 12 – Beauty and the Bester (Netflix)

This South African true crime docuseries dives into the shocking story of Dr. Nandipha Magudumana and her involvement with convicted murderer Thabo Bester. The series uncovers their controversial relationship, Bester’s prison escape, and the extraordinary deception that stunned the nation.

September 12 – The Wrong Paris (Netflix)

Miranda Cosgrove stars in this romantic comedy about a woman who signs up for a dating show expecting Paris, France—only to find herself in Paris, Texas. Directed by Janeen Damian, ‘The Wrong Paris’ promises laughs, surprises, and maybe even true love in all the wrong places.

September 12 – The Ritual (Lionsgate Play)