Uppu Kappurambu OTT release date OUT: Keerthy Suresh-Suhas film to stream on Prime Video from THIS date

The much-anticipated Telugu satirical comedy ‘Uppu Kappurambu’, starring Keerthy Suresh and Suhas, is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 4, 2025.

Directed by Ani IV Sasi, the film brings together a refreshing blend of humour, social commentary, and eccentric characters, all set against the backdrop of a fictional Telugu village in the 1990s.

More about ‘Uppu Kappurambu’ At the heart of the story lies an unusual and quirky conflict — the village graveyard is running out of burial space. This peculiar problem sets off a chain of comedic events as the villagers try to find practical (and sometimes bizarre) solutions.

Leading the charge is Apoorva, a newly appointed government official portrayed by Keerthy Suresh, and Chinna, the earnest graveyard caretaker played by Suhas. Together, they navigate the crisis while dealing with the idiosyncrasies of rural bureaucracy and community politics.

The film’s trailer hints at an engaging narrative filled with sharp satire, unexpected twists, and a celebration of collective spirit in rural life. It also features a supporting cast including Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari, adding further layers of humour and emotion.

Keerthy Suresh, known for her intense and dramatic roles, steps into uncharted territory with a geeky, light-hearted character that has already caught the attention of fans. Her transformation into a slightly awkward, yet spirited bureaucrat marks a significant departure from her usual screen persona.

Described as a satirical take on burial practices in rural Andhra, ‘Uppu Kappurambu’ promises not just laughs but also a commentary on the intersection of tradition, administration, and community problem-solving.