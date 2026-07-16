Urvashi Rautela chats with Tom Hiddleston at Wimbledon final, netizens react ‘first Indian woman to…’

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela took netizens by surprise as she dropped a special moment with a Marvel star. She recently took to her Instagram account and dropped a video of herself with Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston during the Wimbledon 2026 final. The video has now gone viral on social media.

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Urvashi Rautela meets ‘Loki’ Tom Hidlleston In the video, Urvashi Rautela is seen smiling and chatting away with Tom Hiddleston, who is best known for the iconic role of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two were seen walking on their way through the Wimbledon venue. Both smiled before shaking their hands and parting ways.

Rautela opted for a yellow ensemble for the event with a matching handbag and heels.

"A truly unforgettable evening at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. Witnessing an incredible battle between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev a celebration of passion, resilience and excellence on the world’s most iconic tennis stage. Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on a remarkable victory and to both champions for inspiring millions. A beautiful afternoon shared with Tom Hiddleston," read the caption of the Daaku Maharaaj actor.

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Netizens react to Urvashi's video Reacting to her post, a user wrote in the comments, "He is trying to run away." "Looks like she is asking him to sign up for Daku maharaj 2," jokingly said another.

One commented, "First woman in this universe to hold a tennis ball while talking to Loki."

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The video also sparked a conversation on Reddit. A user reacted to the post and said, "You can see the lack of interest on his face. He looks like he's just trying to be nice as if he's being forced to be with her."

"First Indian woman to talk to Tom Hiddleston in a yellow dress — congratulations," read a different sarcastic comment.

Someone else said, “Why did she dress up like thatttt????!!!!! I’m embarrassed what’s wrong with her she could’ve worn something casual that would’ve made her look amazinggg and she has a personality. She needs to fire her stylist and makeup artist.”

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attends Wimbledon final with Yuvraj Singh & Abhishek Sharma

Who attended Wimbledon 2026 This year's Wimbledon was attended by several celebrities, including Bad Bunny with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, Romeo Beckham with girlfriend Kim Turnbull, Niall Horan with girlfriend Amelia Woolley, Isla Fisher, Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Sienna Miller, Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Pidgeon, Andrew Garfield and others.

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From the Royals, the Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon 2026 alongside the Prince of Wales and their two eldest children--Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Queen Camilla also attended the tournament.

Among others spotted this year were David Beckham, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, Joe Jonas with his mom Denise Jonas, Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson, Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Indian celebs at Wimbledon Among Indian celebrities, Lara Dutta, Farhan Akhtar, Ananya Panday, Sreeleela and Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shubman Gill, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were spotted at the matches this year.

Shikhar Dhawan attended the event alongside Sophie Shine.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.