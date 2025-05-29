Urvashi Rautela claims Leonardo DiCaprio called her 'Queen of Cannes', netizens say ‘does he know this?’

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela took everyone by surprise when posted a selfie with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. She took to her Instagram handle and posted the pictures, making bold claims about the actor calling her ‘queen of Cannes.’

Urvashi Rautela and Leonardo DiCaprio Her post arrived days after Urvashi sent out a long message to those comparing her with Aishwarya Rai over her Cannes look. She was called ‘Aishwarya Rai 2.0 with 0 charisma.’

In the selfie, Urvashi looked all-dressed up while DiCaprio was in his off-duty look.

Along with the photos, Urvashi wrote in the caption, “When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! Thank you, Leo… now that’s a Titanic compliment #QueenMovesOnly #QueenOfCannes #LeoAndUR #UrvashiRautela #Cannes2025 #leonardodicaprio.”

See pic here:

Soon after she shared the post, many on the internet began mocking her.

A user in the comment section wrote, “Does Leo know that he called you the queen of Cannes?”

“Sketch to nhi banaya bhai ne apka? (hope he didn't sketch you)," added another.

One more user also questioned, “Did he compliment you for Daku Mahraj and dabdi dibdi.” “Is he aware of your temple,” added yet another.

Someone also commented, “First Indian actress posting same picture.”

Urvashi at Cannes 2025 Urvashi attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and it wasn't her first time.

Back in 2023, she made headlines when Leonardo DiCaprio and his love for France. Urvashi was heavily trolled for the interview, accusing her of mispronouncing Leonardo DiCaprio’s name.

Urvashi on Leonardo DiCaprio In the interview with Asian Culture Vulture, Urvashi Rautela had said, “I actually feel Leonardo DiCaprio has some sort of fascination with France, I don't know. I think he is lot more crazy of Cannes, because I saw him last year, he's always in Monaco, he's always in France. Right?”

Talking about Cannes this year, Urvashi made several appearances on the red carpet.

In fact, she was accused of blocking the stairways of a hotel at the Film Festival for pictures.

However, she dismissed the claims and said on social media, “I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies of Diet Sabya, a faceless page that dares to falsely claim I blocked a staircase. Let the truth reign: my team secured full permission for a photoshoot on a designated staircase, as did others, in strict adherence to every rule of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which I honour with unwavering respect.”

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat, in a special dance number, titled Touch Kiya.