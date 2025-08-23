Urvashi Rautela clarifies on comparison with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘It was admiration, he is an institution’ | Exclusive

Actor and dance number sensation Urvashi Rautela returned to the judge's seat for the third consecutive time for Miss Universe India 2025, becoming the ‘only actress to judge Miss Universe India 2025 for the third consecutive year’. In an interview with LiveMint, Urvashi Rautela spilled the tea on what keeps her relevant on the stage year after year. Rautela stressed that she values creating relevance over chasing trends.

She said, "Relevance, to me, is not about trends; it’s about reinvention and authenticity. I am constantly pushing myself to evolve as an artist and as a woman. When you combine consistency with innovation, you don’t just stay relevant, you create relevance.”

Urvashi Rautela on judging Miss Universe India 2025 Miss Universe India 2025 was held on 18 August 2025 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This year, Rhea Singha crowned Manika Vishwakarma as her successor.

Sharing glimpses from the beauty pageant, Rautela wrote on Instagram, “From being the only woman to win Miss Universe twice, to judging Miss Universe & Miss Universe thrice officially. My journey is India’s journey of beauty, power, and pride. Tonight, I don’t just see contestants. I see the future of my beloved India.”

Urvashi Rautela picks between acting and dancing On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a special dance number titled Touch Kiya for Sunny Deol's film Jaat.

She has back-to-back films-- including Black Rose and Kasoor 2 lined up for release despite the delay in release. She is also a part of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle.

So, dance or acting? Would Urvashi Rautela prefer a dance number or a full-length, meatier role in films?

She answers, “Acting and dance will always be my first love, it’s freedom, it’s expression, it’s pure joy. But as an actor, I crave depth, storytelling, and transformation, so a full-length role challenges me more. Ideally, I want both to express myself through dance and to immerse myself in powerful narratives.”

Besides film and special performances, Rautela keeps hitting headlines with her remarks.

Urvashi reacts to her alleged comparison with Shah Rukh Khan Earlier this year, Urvashi Rautela made news when many alleged that she was comparing herself to Shah Rukh Khan.

She clarifies now, "I would never compare myself with Shah Rukh Khan; he’s an institution. What I meant is that, like him, I believe in putting my heart and soul into promoting my films and projects. If I truly believe in something, I’ll give it my 200%. It was never a comparison; it was admiration.”

It happened so when Urvashi was asked, “What would be your response to people who say Urvashi is very self-absorbed?"