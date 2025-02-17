Daaku Maharaaj: The Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol had generated a massive buzz among fans. But what made more buzz was Netflix India missing out Urvashi Rautela in the OTT release poster of the Telugu movie.

Recently, Netflix India rectified their error by including Urvashi Rautela not once but twice, in their latest post. Several fans took to the comments section of the story to mention how the Daaku Maharaaj actress finally ‘got the recognition she deserved’.

“The first woman from Daaku Maharaaj finally gettin the recognition she deserves,” commented one user.

Urvashi Rautela's ‘moment of justice’ After being left out of the Daaku Maharaaj poster shared by Netflix India, Urvashi Rautela was in the forefront of the latest post.

“Meet the forces behind the fear (eyes and fire emojis) Watch Daaku Maharaaj on Netflix, out 21 February in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi! #DaakuMaharaajOnNetflix,” reads the caption of the post. While the post featured the entire cast, Uravashi Rautela being mentioned twice, left netizens in splits.

“First actress to be removed from poster then added in a post with not one but to pics yet being wrongly tagged,” added one user.

“ First woman to be tagged as someone else on her photo in a 105 krorrrr film carousel,” commented another user.

Here's Netflix India's post

Urvashi Rautela tagged wrongly Although Netflix India mentioned Urvashi Rautela twice in their post, the OTT platform tagged Pragya Jaiswal in Rautela's photo.

Netizens have been reacting to the same, with one commenting," Why tagging Pragya on Urvashi's photo?"

Urvashi Rautela tagged wrongly

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release Netflix India has confirmed Daaku Maharaaj's release on the OTT platform. The Teluu movie will start streaming on Netflix ahead of Urvashi Rautela’s birthday on February 25. Urvashi plays Sub-inspector Janaki in the movie.