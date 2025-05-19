Urvashi Rautela faces wardrobe malfunction at Cannes 2025, fans react to torn gown on red carpet

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes appearance featured a wardrobe malfunction, drawing social media attention. Despite this, she showcased her confidence and style. This was her second red carpet appearance in the prestigious festival.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published19 May 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Urvashi Rautela's outfit for her second Cannes appearance experienced a malfunction.
Urvashi Rautela's outfit for her second Cannes appearance experienced a malfunction. (Instagram)

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who returned to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, turned heads yet again with her striking fashion choices. However, her second red carpet appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival drew attention for an unexpected reason — a wardrobe malfunction.

Urvashi Rautela's wardrobe malfunction

Attending the screening of O Agente Secreto (The Secret Agent), Urvashi Rautela wore a dramatic black silk taffeta gown designed by Naja Saade Couture. The elegant ensemble featured sheer full-length sleeves, a corset-style bodice, and a sweeping voluminous skirt.

Also Read | ‘After Shah Rukh Khan, I am the best promoter’ says Urvashi Rautela

While she posed and waved gracefully to photographers, keen-eyed viewers noticed a tear near the underarm of her gown — a detail that quickly lit up social media.

Audience reaction on social media

One fan commented, "Urvashi Rautela :- First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes?" Another added, "First woman in this planet to have wardrobe malfunction but still it didn't shattered her confidence. All hail lord Urvashi."

Despite the mishap, Urvashi carried herself with poise and confidence, refusing to let the moment overshadow her appearance.

Take a look at some reactions:

Urvashi at Cannes

Earlier in the Cannes festival, the actor made a vibrant statement with her first look — a colourful, multi-hued gown paired with a tiara and a parrot-shaped crystal-embellished clutch.

Meanwhile, clips circulating online also showed security personnel nudging her to move along the red carpet as other guests passed, suggesting she may have lingered a bit too long during her photo opportunity.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela shooed off The Cannes Red Carpet? Watch video

Urvashi Rautela's professional front

On the professional front, Urvashi was last seen in *Jaat*, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. She appeared in a special dance number titled *Sorry Bol (Touch Kiya)*. Her upcoming projects include *Kasoor 2* and the ensemble comedy *Welcome To The Jungle*, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani and others.

