Urvashi Rautela faces wardrobe malfunction at Cannes 2025, fans react to torn gown on red carpet

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who returned to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, turned heads yet again with her striking fashion choices. However, her second red carpet appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival drew attention for an unexpected reason — a wardrobe malfunction.

Urvashi Rautela's wardrobe malfunction Attending the screening of O Agente Secreto (The Secret Agent), Urvashi Rautela wore a dramatic black silk taffeta gown designed by Naja Saade Couture. The elegant ensemble featured sheer full-length sleeves, a corset-style bodice, and a sweeping voluminous skirt.

While she posed and waved gracefully to photographers, keen-eyed viewers noticed a tear near the underarm of her gown — a detail that quickly lit up social media.

Audience reaction on social media One fan commented, "Urvashi Rautela :- First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes?" Another added, "First woman in this planet to have wardrobe malfunction but still it didn't shattered her confidence. All hail lord Urvashi."

Despite the mishap, Urvashi carried herself with poise and confidence, refusing to let the moment overshadow her appearance.

Urvashi at Cannes Earlier in the Cannes festival, the actor made a vibrant statement with her first look — a colourful, multi-hued gown paired with a tiara and a parrot-shaped crystal-embellished clutch.

Meanwhile, clips circulating online also showed security personnel nudging her to move along the red carpet as other guests passed, suggesting she may have lingered a bit too long during her photo opportunity.

