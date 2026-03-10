Emotional Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East war: ‘Sudden wave of fear…’

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has safely returned to India. She was in Kuwait when the war in the Middle East broke out. Recently, Rautela asked fans to pray for her as she travelled back to Mumbai. Urvashi Rautela said she grew emotional while boarding her flight and added that fear gripped her, making her feel vulnerable and anxious.

Urvashi Rautela returns from Kuwait Urvashi Rautela almost broke down in a video on her Instagram Stories. She wiped away tears as she updated her fans. She asked them to keep her in their prayers and wrote, “I was completely fine until the moment I sat on the plane… but as soon as I settled in, this sudden wave of fear came over me and my heart just started racing. I don’t know why, but I started feeling really scared all of a sudden.”

Hoping for a safe journey, she added, “Right now I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious, and I really need your prayers. Please keep me in your thoughts for a safe journey. It would mean so much to me. I’m sorry if this sounds emotional or if I worried you in any way… I just felt like I should share how I’m feeling. Your prayers and support truly mean the world to me right now."

Urvashi Rautela was seemingly in Kuwait for work-related reasons when the situation escalated in the Middle East.

Urvashi Rautela in Mumbai She has now reached Mumbai, as she posted a video of herself from inside a car.

What is happening in US-Israel and Iran war On Tuesday, news agency AP reported fresh attacks by Iran on Israel and Gulf Arab countries. Reportedly, sirens were heard, warning of incoming missiles in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and in Bahrain. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia said it destroyed two drones over its eastern region. Kuwait's National Guard said it shot down six drones.

Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem, alongside reported explosions in Tel Aviv.

“We are definitely not looking for a ceasefire,” Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again,” the post also read.

Donald Trump warns Iran On social media, US President Donald Trump said, "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.”

Since the war began, at least 1,230 people have been killed in Iran, according to AP. It also added that at least 397 died in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, as per officials.

A total of seven US service members have been killed.

The war has sent shockwaves through the world as global financial markets swung wildly in recent days. It also choked off major supplies of oil and gas to world markets, raising fuel prices.

