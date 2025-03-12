Urvashi Rautela has become the first actress to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. She joined a list of elite Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani. Priced at around ₹12 crore, the Cullinan is known for its powerful V12 engine, royal interiors and sleek design.

Other Bollywood celebrities who own this luxury car include Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Oberoi. Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Global celebrities like Drake, Kim Kardashian, and David Beckham also own luxury cars.

Urvashi, who is often known for making bold and luxurious choices, recently shared a video of stepping out of the car. It was apparently the same time when the Bollywood actress attended the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In an earlier video, she was seen dancing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She was grooving on Dabidi Dabidi from Daaku Maharaaj. Social media influencer Orry was also seen dancing with her.

It is being widely reported that Urvashi Rautela is the first Bollywood actress to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. However, she is not the only one who owns a Rolls-Royce.

Bollywood actresses who own Rolls-Royce Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known for her global stardom, has been spotted multiple times in a Rolls-Royce Ghost. While it’s unclear whether she owns the car or was chauffeured in one for events, several sources have reported that she either purchased or was gifted the luxury sedan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been seen arriving at events in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which is part of the Bachchan family’s elite car collection. She does not personally own the car. As a member of one of Bollywood’s most prominent families, Aishwarya frequently travels in style.