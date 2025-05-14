Urvashi Rautela shooed off The Cannes Red Carpet? Watch video

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela may be a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, but every year she manages to grab headlines with her appearance. On Tuesday, she arrived on the red carpet for the opening ceremony and attended the screening of the film Partir un jour (Leave One Day).

Also read: Urvashi Rautela's team hits back amid criticism over 'temple' controversy Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival 2025 For the film festival, Urvashi came dressed in a colourful gown, accessorised with a tiara. The highlight of her look was a parrot-shaped crystal-embedded clutch.

While several photos and videos of Urvashi from Cannes have surfaced online, one of them seemingly captures a glimpse of the actor being shooed off the red carpet.

In the video, Urvashi is seen posing for the cameras for quite some time. Shortly after, a security person is spotted gesturing for her to move along as others walk past.

The video is shared by a fan page. Reacting to Urvashi's look, a fan commented, “Looking gorgeous.” “Queen of Cannes,” added another one.

Sharing pictures from the festival, Urvashi wrote on her Instagram handle, “Merci Festival de Cannes 🇫🇷 Crown along with #RobertDiNiro PARTIR UN JOUR #CannesFilmFestival #Cannes2025 in custom @michael5inco inspired by the “exquisite mosaic of Mexican art” is a masterpiece of cultural storytelling and couture craftsmanship. Vibrant culture, rich heritage, and timeless beauty manifested in a design.”

Urvashi's upcoming work On the work front, Urvashi was last featured in Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat.

In the film, she starred in a special dance number, titled Sorry Bol (Touch Kiya).

Talking about it, she previously told ANI, “The trailer is really good. The song Sorry Bol has been highlighted in the trailer. It is a mass film. Viewers from across the country are going to enjoy the film….”

“I would like to thank people for appreciating the songs of our film...I am really thankful to the directors and choreographers for presenting me so well in my songs…,” she added before the film's release on April 10.

Urvashi will next star in Kasoor 2. She is also a part of Welcome To The Jungle, which has an ensemble cast including actors Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.