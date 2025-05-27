‘Not everyone's cup of tea': Urvashi Rautela slams trolls over ‘Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma’ remark for Cannes looks

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela in a long post, gave it back to those who have been comparing her Michael Cinco dress with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2018 Cannes look. She shared screenshots of comments where people accused her of "trying to be Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma.”

Urvashi Rautela on being called “Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma” Urvashi Rautela said, “So apparently I'm ‘trying to be Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma'? Darling... Aishwarya is iconic. But I'm not here to be anyone's duplicate. I'm the blueprint."

She continued, “Cannes didn't invite me to blend in, I came to stand out. If my look, my style, or my confidence makes you uncomfortable... maybe take a deep breath (or two). I'm not everyone's cup of tea - I'm more like champagne with fireworks.”

“And charisma? Sweetheart, if you could measure it, I'd break the scale. To all the keyboard critics – keep talking. To all the queens owning their space - keep slaying,” she added and signed off as: “To myself - keep shining, because no one does it like you."

Urvashi Rautela on claims of 'blocking stairs' at Cannes: Urvashi also reacted to claims of blocking the stairways of a hotel at the Film Festival for pictures.

In a different post, she slammed Diet Sabya who claimed that the actor allegedly blocked the staircase for her photoshoot. She called Diet Sabya “a cheap imitation of Diet Prada”, lacking "even an ounce of originality”.

The actress dismissed the claims saying, “I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies of Diet Sabya, a faceless page that dares to falsely claim I blocked a staircase. Let the truth reign: my team secured full permission for a photoshoot on a designated staircase, as did others, in strict adherence to every rule of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which I honour with unwavering respect.”

"Their (Diet Sabya's) baseless narratives target those, like me, who elevate India's pride on the global stage. I have blocked and reported this irrelevant entity, and I call on all to dismiss their envious slander.”

“My charisma, forged through relentless dedication and international acclaim, remains untouchable. No one not Diet Sabya, nor their petty lies can dim the light of Urvashi Rautela, a force that leads and inspires. No matter how hard you troll me we will never pay you like others #paidtrolls With unbreakable resolve, Urvashi Rautela,” she further said.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat. She featured in a special dance number, Touch Kiya.