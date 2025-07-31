Urvashi Rautela's Dior bag stolen from Gatwick airport, actor seeks help from London police

Actor Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account on Thursday to seek help from London police after her Dior bag went missing. She claimed that her luxury bag was stolen from the baggage belt after she landed at Wimbledon. She said she was flying on Emirates from Mumbai to London via Dubai.

Urvashi Rautela says she lost her Dior bag She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated.” She tagged Gatwick Airport, Emirates, and the Metropolitan Police in her post and added pictures of her boarding pass, baggage tag, and a first-class ticket to prove her claim.

Her post read, “Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon. Baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it.”

Urvashi Rautela further used hashtags like #platinumemiratesmember and #gatwickairportpolice in her post to escalate the matter and seek urgent help.

Her post has attracted mixed reactions from the netizens. While some did not believe the actor's claims, others expressed concerns.

One user wrote in the comment section, “I hope your Labubus are safe.” “First Indian to lose baggage returning from Wimbledon,” added another.

One more commented, "Previously got her iPhone stolen and now Dior bag…”

The actor has now turned off the comment section of her post.

See post here:

Meanwhile, there has been no official response from Gatwick Airport, Emirates Airlines, or the UK police following Urvashi's complaint.

Urvashi Rautela at Wimbledon Urvasi attended the Wimbledon championships earlier in July. She grabbed a lot of attention on the internet when she posted pictures from the event. She was at the women's singles final match.

She wore a white midi-length dress which featured a corsetted bodice. However, the highlight of her look was the Hermes handbag. The bag was adorned with not one but four Labubu dolls.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “PRINCESS OF WALES #KATEMIDDLETON TRULY AN HONOR TO MEET YOU meeting thee is a joy divine WIMBLEDON 2025 FINALS!”

When Urvashi Rautela lost iPhone In 2023, Urvashi lost her 24-carat gold iPhone at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the India vs. Pakistan match. She had tagged Ahmedabad Stadium and Narendra Modi Stadium and wrote, "Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak @modistadium @ahmedabadpolice."