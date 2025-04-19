Urvashi Rautela’s team hits back amid criticism over ’temple’ controversy, threatens legal action: ‘Listen properly…’

Urvashi Rautela drew netizens' ire after she made an astonishing 'claim' that a temple dedicated to her exists in Uttarakhand near the Badrinath shrine. The actress further claimed that people go to the temple and offer their prayers while bowing before her, which sparked a controversy.

Now, Urvashi’s team has issued an official clarification on the entire issue, claiming that the temple in question is not ‘Urvashi Rautela’s temple,' and warned of potential legal action against those misrepresenting her words.

“Urvashi Rautela said that there is a temple in her name in Uttarakhand, not ‘Urvashi Rautela’s temple’. Now, people don’t even listen properly; just hearing ‘Urvashi’ or ‘temple’, they assume that people worship Urvashi Rautela. Please listen to the video properly before forming opinions," reads the statement issued by Rautela's team, as per multiple reports.

Urvashi Rautela's team clarifies ‘Damdami Mai’ nickname Urvashi Rautela's team also pointed out that the actress has been popularly referred to as ‘Damdami Mai’ by students of Delhi University for some time now, and this nickname has been mentioned in media reports in the past.

“Urvashi acknowledged that she was called ‘Damdami Mai’ during her time associated with Delhi University, and there is a published article that supports this. Legal action should be taken against those spreading misleading interpretations of her statement,” the clarification stated.

Police action against Urvashi Rautela? According to a report by TOI, two priest organisations in Uttarakhand have approcahed the police in Dehradun, demanding action against Urvashi Rautela for her claims.

What is the Urvashi Temple in Uttarakhand? There is indeed an Urvashi Temple in Uttarakhand. Located in Bamni village in the Chamoli district near Badrinath, the temple is of historical and mythological significance. However, it holds no connection to the actress Urvashi Rautela.

The temple is a rare shrine dedicated to Goddess Urvashi, a celestial being said to have been born from Lord Vishnu’s thigh as a divine manifestation to demonstrate the purity of Indra’s penance.