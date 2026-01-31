US OTT releases this week: Bridgerton 4, The Wrecking Crew, Wonder Man & more — Movies, series to watch this weekend

The US OTT landscape is packed with fresh and returning titles this weekend, offering viewers a wide mix of romance, action, comedy and music-driven storytelling.

From the much-anticipated return of Bridgerton with its fourth season to new superhero drama Wonder Man and the action-led The Wrecking Crew, streaming platforms are rolling out high-profile releases.

Bridgerton Season 4 - Netflix Bridgerton Season 4 officially shifts the spotlight to the bohemian second son, Benedict Bridgerton, delivering a sweeping "Cinderella-style" romance that explores the rigid class divides of Regency London. Based on Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the season kicks off at a lavish masquerade ball where Benedict is instantly captivated by a mysterious Lady in Silver, who later turns out to be Sophie Baek.

The cast features Luke Thompson stepping into the leading man role alongside newcomer Yerin Ha as the captivating Sophie. Returning favorites include Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) and Luke Newton (Colin), navigating life as newlyweds, while Claudia Jessie (Eloise) and Hannah Dodd (Francesca) continue their own evolving journeys. The season also introduces Katie Leung as the formidable Lady Araminta Gun, with Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei playing her daughters, Rosamund and Posy.

Wonder Man - JioHotstar Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man marks a stylish shift for the MCU, blending superhero tropes with a satirical look at Hollywood. The series follows Simon Williams, a gifted actor and stuntman who gains extraordinary ionic powers, setting him on a collision course with both supervillains and the cutthroat film industry. Unlike the high-stakes cosmic battles of the Avengers, this project promises a more grounded, character-driven narrative that explores the absurdity of fame through a "super" lens.

The show features an eclectic cast of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Ed Harris, and Demetrius Grosse.

The Wrecking Crew - Amazon Prime Video Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, The Wrecking Crew is a high-octane buddy-cop action comedy that finally brings the real-life friendship of Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to the forefront. Released in January 2026, the film follows two estranged half-brothers—James (Bautista), a disciplined ex-Navy SEAL, and Jonny (Momoa), a loose-cannon detective—who are forced to reunite in Hawaii following the mysterious death of their father. Their investigation plunges them into a dangerous conspiracy involving corrupt politicians, real estate moguls, and the Yakuza.

Shrinking Season 3 - Apple TV Season 3 of the Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking premiered on January 28, 2026, continuing the heartfelt and hilariously unconventional journey of grieving therapist Jimmy Laird. This season delves deeper into Jimmy’s "psychological vigilante" approach as he navigates his evolving relationship with his daughter, Alice, and explores new romantic territory with Sofi. A central emotional arc also focuses on Paul’s worsening Parkinson’s symptoms and his burgeoning friendship with a new patient who shares his diagnosis.

The stellar ensemble cast returns, led by Jason Segel as Jimmy and the legendary Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Rhoades. Joining them are series regulars Jessica Williams (Gaby), Christa Miller (Liz), Michael Urie (Brian), Luke Tennie (Sean), Lukita Maxwell (Alice), and Ted McGinley (Derek).

Take That - Netflix The 2026 Netflix docuseries Take That provides a definitive, "warts-and-all" look at the meteoric rise, dramatic collapse, and record-breaking reunion of Britain’s most iconic boy band. Spanning 35 years of history, the three-part series uses a treasure trove of unseen archive footage to transport viewers from the band's humble 1990 beginnings in Manchester to the global "manband" phenomenon they are today. It balances nostalgia with raw honesty, exploring the emotional toll of fame and the personal growth required to mend fractured relationships.

Dhurandhar - Netflix Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar (2025) is a high-octane espionage thriller that has redefined the "spy-verse" in Indian cinema. Set against the backdrop of real-life geopolitical tensions, the film follows a high-stakes undercover mission in the volatile Lyari region of Karachi. Ranveer Singh delivers a powerhouse performance as Hamza Ali Mazari, an operative tasked with dismantling a dangerous nexus between organized crime and state-sponsored terror.