US tightens H-1B rules again: How new fees and layoff scrutiny could affect Indian tech workers

The US H-1B visa programme is facing another round of changes, with higher costs for employers, closer scrutiny of layoffs and tougher checks that could affect Indian technology workers seeking to work in the country.

US government tightens H-1B visa rules all over again President Donald Trump signed an executive order on 18 September directing the Departments of State, Labour, and Homeland Security to consider whether an H-1B sponsoring employer has laid off similarly situated US workers in the previous year, or is planning layoffs that could affect them.

The agencies have also been directed to coordinate with the Departments of Commerce and Education and the Small Business Administration for information on wages, employment and industry conditions.

For Indian professionals, one of the most significant changes is the continuation of a $100,000 payment for certain new H-1B workers entering the US from abroad. The 18 September proclamation extends the restriction for another year, until 21 September 2027. It applies to covered workers outside the US, with exceptions possible where the Department of Homeland Security determines that hiring is in the national interest.

The payment remains subject to legal challenges. Reuters reported that a federal judge had previously blocked implementation and that the government’s appeal was pending, meaning the practical position can change as litigation continues.

What other changes have been made? Another proposed measure could add a $103,265 fee to H-1B cap-subject petitions. The Department of Homeland Security says the proposed fee would apply to 85,000 cap-subject petitions annually. It is a proposal, rather than a final rule, and is separate from the $100,000 entry payment.

There is also a new biometric-fee requirement. From 9 September, covered employers - those with at least 50 US employees, with more than half in H-1B or L-1 status - must pay a $4,000 9-11 biometric fee for covered H-1B extension petitions, including some extensions involving the same employer. The corresponding L-1 fee is $4,500.

The administration has separately proposed removing or changing the existing 60-day grace period that allows certain non-immigrant workers who lose their jobs to remain in the US while seeking new employment. Reuters reported that the proposal would require affected workers to leave sooner if they cannot secure another status or employment.

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Enforcement is also becoming more intensive. The Department of Labour's Project Firewall focuses on investigations involving suspected displacement of US workers, inadequate recruitment and other H-1B violations. Penalties can include back wages, civil fines and debarment from the programme.