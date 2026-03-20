Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Dhurandhar 2 in Telugu markets, mints ₹31.5 cr

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 had the second biggest Bollywood opening on Thursday, surpassing big-ticket films like RRR, Animal, Baahubali 2 and more. As expected, no one would have imagined Pawan Kalyan posing a challenge to Dhurandhar 2, especially with both films releasing on the same day. Turns out, Ustaad Bhagat Singh registered a bigger opening day than Dhurandhar 2's Telugu dubbed version.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the early estimates by Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned a net of ₹31.50 crore in the Telugu-speaking belt. The film's total gross collections stood at ₹37.17 crore on day 1.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh vs Dhurandhar 2 Considering the figure, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer performed better than Dhurandhar 2 in Telugu. Although Dhurandhar 2 raked in ₹102.55 crore net on day 1, it was majorly driven by the Hindi version. The Telugu dubbed version of Dhurandhar 2 added ₹2.12 crore to the total earnings with an occupancy of about 59%.

Also Read | Rakesh Bedi compares Dhurandhar 2 with Indira Gandhi and PM Modi films

In simple words, Pawan Kalyan’s film earned approximately 93.3% more than Dhurandhar 2 among the Telugu audience.

More details about Ustaad Bhagat Singh, including show count and occupancy rates, are yet to be out on the film tracking website.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Cast, plot, trailer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is helmed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Pawan Kalyan in the lead, it also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban.

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The film revolves around the titular character, Bhagat Singh, played by Kalyan. Inspired by his teacher, who named him Bhagat Singh and instilled strong values. A tribal boy grows up with deep-rooted principles. Fearless in nature, as he grows up, he stands against injustice, confronting those in power despite the odds.

Watch trailer here:

Ustaad Bhagat Singh review The Telugu language film opened to mixed reactions from the audience. While fans hailed the entertainer, others questioned Kalyan's acting skills in the movie.

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A popular film critic called Ustaad Bhagat Singh an ‘outdated commercial’ film and gave it only a 2-star rating. The user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “A Completely Outdated Commercial Entertainer! A commercial film like this doesn’t necessarily need out of the box writing, but it atleast needs some freshness. This one feels outdated to the core from the start to end. A few elevation blocks work, but the film lacks flow, feeling like a stitched together compilation of commercial scenes. Harish Shankar falters on both comedy and commercial writing. Thaman tries to elevate with his BGM but has little scope. PK tries in parts, but this one misses his trademark energy. Boring! Rating: 2/5 (sic).”

Another user added, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh is purely a celebration for Pawan Kalyan. From the very first entry, it gives goosebumps, and the theatre vibe would be on another level. His screen presence, attitude, and dialogue delivery carry the entire film, making even simple scenes feel powerful. The punch dialogues and elevation moments are perfectly designed for whistles and repeat value. The story may feel routine, but as a fan, it doesn’t really matter because the “vintage PK” vibe is what truly stands out. Overall, it feels like watching your favorite star back in full mass form (sic).”

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