Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie review: Pawan Kalyan lost acting touch? Netizes divided about Telugu entertainer

Pawan Kalyan's latest release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, was released on 19 March worldwide, creating a strong buzz. Marking Kalyan's return, several visuals from theatres showed fans rushing to the theatres to catch the first shows of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Many also shared their candid, first impressions of the Telugu masala film.

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh review and ratings While fans have raved about Ustaad Bhagat Singh, others simply called it one of the poor-acting films of Pawan Kalyan.

Among them, a user took to X, formerly Twitter and called the film ‘painful’ to watch.

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“Painful 1st half. Pawan Kalyan lost his touch in acting, trying his best.. Not a single ticket worthy episode. Weak writing with no proper story & screenplay underlined by excellent bgm.. collar etthara song is good. Worst interval, hope 2nd half saves #UBS #UstaadBhagatSingh (sic),” it said.

Another one gave a solid 3 out of 5 star rating to Ustaad Bhagat Singh. “Ustaad Bhagat Singh is purely a celebration for Pawan Kalyan. From the very first entry, it gives goosebumps, and the theatre vibe would be on another level. His screen presence, attitude, and dialogue delivery carry the entire film, making even simple scenes feel powerful. The punch dialogues and elevation moments are perfectly designed for whistles and repeat value. The story may feel routine, but as a fan, it doesn’t really matter because the “vintage PK” vibe is what truly stands out. Overall, it feels like watching your favorite star back in full mass form (sic),” the user explained.

Pros and cons What to expect from the new film of Pawan Kalyan? One more among the audience, summed it up on the micro-blogging site: “Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a pakka Telugu commercial entertainer that works in bits and pieces directed by #Harishshankar. It never tries to be a new-age film, and if you walk in expecting a routine mass masala, it might just click. But if you’re looking for something fresh or different, this one may leave you underwhelmed.”

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Calling Pawan Kalyan the highlight of the film, it also added, “The film is clearly designed as a fan service vehicle, and fans will have a blast. However, for neutral audiences, it turns out to be a fairly average outing. The first half is decent, while the second half offers some entertaining moments, but the lack of strong character arcs and emotional depth holds it back. Overall, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is strictly for fans — a full-on commercial package. For others, it’s a one-time watch at best.”

“Pawan Kalyan screen presence is not just acting it’s pure aura. Harish Shankar proves again he’s the ultimate mass captain. Every time he teams up with PSPK, it’s a BLOCKBUSTER,” argued a fan.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh gets called outdated However, a popular film critic wrote, “A commercial film like this doesn’t necessarily need out of the box writing, but it atleast needs some freshness. This one feels outdated to the core from the start to end. A few elevation blocks work, but the film lacks flow, feeling like a stitched together compilation of commercial scenes. Harish Shankar falters on both comedy and commercial writing. Thaman tries to elevate with his BGM but has little scope. PK tries in parts, but this one misses his trademark energy (sic).”

Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna. It is clashing with the pan-India release, Dhurandhar 2.

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